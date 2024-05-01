AP: American Catholic Church Sees 'An Immense Shift Toward the Old Ways'
White Students Protesting Slavery or Something? Cynthia Nixon Loses it on Rep. Nadler Over Protests

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on May 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

One persistent reality of dealing with leftwing activists is they always escalate. They can never be appeased. When a leftwing activist is outraged, no one is safe! Even Democratic mainstay, Rep. Nadler, can't even suggest perhaps breaking the law is a bad idea for student protesters.

I was a student at @Columbia in 1968 when students occupied Hamilton Hall.  My classmates, who were draft age and deeply concerned about Vietnam, had a real and personal stake in the protests.  And even then, I felt the occupation of campus buildings was wrong—because it violated the civil liberties of the students and faculty who wanted to attend classes or take exams. 

My statement with @RepEspaillat condemning the student unlawfulness at Columbia University

Can you even imagine such blasphemy!

Whatever white students may or may not have protested in the 1860's at their universities, how is that related whatsoever to illegal behavior by students today?

The left really believes whatever they do is justified if they are passionate enough.

This is especially true when they've completely imagined whatever it is they are outraged about.

It really is a religious experience for them.

Imagine expecting civility from people in public! Yes, yes, we get it. You've riled yourselves up into a frothy mess of hysteria and outrage over whatever you think is happening in the world. That doesn't mean you get to do whatever you want without consequences.

It really is a lunatic cult.

