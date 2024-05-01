White Students Protesting Slavery or Something? Cynthia Nixon Loses it on Rep. Nadler Over Protests

One persistent reality of dealing with leftwing activists is they always escalate. They can never be appeased. When a leftwing activist is outraged, no one is safe! Even Democratic mainstay, Rep. Nadler, can't even suggest perhaps breaking the law is a bad idea for student protesters.

If white students had protested universities profiting off slavery, would that have been justified? Or is protest only ok if done in self-interest?



Surely that’s not the lesson here—nor that their civil rights should be abused by violent arrest—something your words help excuse. https://t.co/ncI1UVlKE8 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 1, 2024

I was a student at @Columbia in 1968 when students occupied Hamilton Hall. My classmates, who were draft age and deeply concerned about Vietnam, had a real and personal stake in the protests. And even then, I felt the occupation of campus buildings was wrong—because it violated… pic.twitter.com/36N69nakqJ — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) April 30, 2024

My statement with @RepEspaillat condemning the student unlawfulness at Columbia University

Can you even imagine such blasphemy!

The cause that the protesters claim to support is irrelevant. We allow protests and freedom of speech.



We do not allow trespassing, destroying property, preventing people from going to class, etc. — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) May 1, 2024

Whatever white students may or may not have protested in the 1860's at their universities, how is that related whatsoever to illegal behavior by students today?

Don’t take over buildings.

Don’t vandalize property. — Moving Saratoga Forward (@ForwardSaratoga) May 1, 2024

Stop creating scenarios that don’t exist. Live in reality for a change — Rmdee (@rmdee_67) May 1, 2024

Protest any cause you want. That's your right as an American.



But you have no right to occupy buildings or prevent others from using the campus. That's the lesson here. https://t.co/tnNUo2rLX6 — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) May 1, 2024

The left really believes whatever they do is justified if they are passionate enough.

But what if this entirely different thing happened? https://t.co/wKlAHAUfcs — The Rare Normie Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) May 1, 2024

This is especially true when they've completely imagined whatever it is they are outraged about.

What violent arrests? The trespassers at Columbia University were given the opportunity to leave. They refused. They explicitly said they’d have to be removed by force. Despite these provocations, physical interaction was limited to what was necessary. https://t.co/a8iAugXKNh — Obama’s Portrait 🇺🇦 (@2016Primary) May 1, 2024

It really is a religious experience for them.

Civil Disobedience has a long and venerable tradition in US History:



The Boston Tea Party



The Civil Rights Movement



The Occupation of Alcatraz



Henry David Thoreau — “On Civil Disobedience”



Today: Graffiti is unacceptable. We must crush the protestors with full police force. https://t.co/QN3l9NXwvC — David Sanders (@DaveDownriver) May 1, 2024

Imagine expecting civility from people in public! Yes, yes, we get it. You've riled yourselves up into a frothy mess of hysteria and outrage over whatever you think is happening in the world. That doesn't mean you get to do whatever you want without consequences.

It really is a lunatic cult.