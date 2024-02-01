DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who Died in Syria (Watch)

Biden has no shame.

None.

They can tell us he's old and forgets things and OH YEAH, he has a stutter that we were only just made aware of in 2020 when he couldn't get through a basic speech ... but we're not buying it and we assume neither are you.

He knows damn well his son did not die in Iraq. And that he would lie so unabashedly to parents who just lost their child in the line of duty says so much about Biden and the a-holes who elected him, and ain't none of it any good.

Watch. This.

Joe Biden tells the parents of one of the soldiers who died in Syria over the weekend that he lost his son Beau in Iraq.



His son died of brain cancer five years after returning from Iraq.

pic.twitter.com/iQQ9owIptq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 1, 2024

But you know, Trump tweeted mean things.

Republicans BAD.

*eye roll*

This is so disgusting not just to lie about his son's death but to make the phone call about himself. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 1, 2024

Yup.

Beau Biden died surrounded by family. They had time to prepare, to tell him they loved him, to come to terms with death.



These people had soldiers knock on their door with the worst possible news, unexpectedly. They had no time to say goodbye.



Biden steals their valor. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart (@mirabiledictu86) February 1, 2024

This. ^

There are just no words for how shameful this is, lying this way to parents who truly have lost their child in the line of duty. What a schmuck.

Check out all of the decency he brought to the White House.

What a complete disgrace. Shame on Joe Biden.



Though to be fair, Biden can’t remember anything. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 1, 2024

Politicians like Biden and Haley make every tragedy about themselves. In Nikki's case she made a point to bring up she could relate because he husband had served. She didn't bring up the fact that she was cheating on him at the time. But Biden's continued lies are worse. — @amuse (@amuse) February 1, 2024

Biden is the worst president, ever. Somewhere, Woodrow Wilson is so happy that he 'won' in 2020.

As part of a military family. This is disgusting. This family just had one of the most traumatic experiences of their lives, and this weak man that we call commander-in-chief talking about himself. Joe Biden is a disgrace to the military and so are the transgender generals. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) February 1, 2024

Disgrace is putting it nicely.

Hey, think of it this way, Biden just keeps on giving the GOP copy for their campaign ads against him

