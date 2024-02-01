DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who Died in Syria (Watch)

Trump Is Crushing Biden in New Poll
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on February 01, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Biden has no shame.

None.

They can tell us he's old and forgets things and OH YEAH, he has a stutter that we were only just made aware of in 2020 when he couldn't get through a basic speech ... but we're not buying it and we assume neither are you.

He knows damn well his son did not die in Iraq. And that he would lie so unabashedly to parents who just lost their child in the line of duty says so much about Biden and the a-holes who elected him, and ain't none of it any good.

Watch. This.

But you know, Trump tweeted mean things.

Republicans BAD.

*eye roll*

Yup.

This. ^

There are just no words for how shameful this is, lying this way to parents who truly have lost their child in the line of duty. What a schmuck.

Check out all of the decency he brought to the White House.

Biden is the worst president, ever. Somewhere, Woodrow Wilson is so happy that he 'won' in 2020.

Disgrace is putting it nicely.

Hey, think of it this way, Biden just keeps on giving the GOP copy for their campaign ads against him

