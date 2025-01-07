BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'

With nearly 2 million votes tallied, the final results are in on Elon Musk's poll:

America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

As you know, Musk has been stirring the pot by criticizing the British government for covering up a child grooming gang scandal in the name of political correctness. By the way, Good Morning Britain also took a poll.

Elon Musk has called for the release of Tommy Robinson and criticised the Prime Minister and Jess Phillips over the Rochdale scandal. He is also reportedly set to donate money to the Reform UK party. But should Elon Musk stay out of British politics? — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 3, 2025

And they only managed 42,000 votes.

Even in America, as CNN's Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter made clear Tuesday, the media's framing is that calling attention to the mostly Pakistani rape gangs is a bigger scandal than the rape gangs themselves.

Musk was the topic of conversation on BBC Newsnight the other night, and look at the panic on the faces of the panelists as they talk about the "absolute horror" of Musk's "incendiary language" and wonder how it might influence the Trump administration. Keep in mind, in Britain, posting on Facebook can get you arrested.

According to BBC Newsnight, Britain's socialist government are considering ending their security partnership with the U.S. unless Donald Trump distances himself from Elon Musk's views on grooming gangs.pic.twitter.com/024Qbg1iaH — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 7, 2025

Keir Starmer is playing a dangerous game here.



If Donald Trump were so inclined, he could double gas prices, crash the economy and bring down the UK government practically overnight.



Britain once ruled the waves, but America is King nowadays. That is just the way it is. — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 7, 2025





Choosing defending the shameful handling of rape gangs in UK over a relationship with the United States.



Is UK really this dumb? https://t.co/KB9b00dYZk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 7, 2025

It's really shameful how they've handled the whole thing.

Show me on the doll where free speech hurt pic.twitter.com/gl8DXTiJYz — Doug Ross (@directorblue) January 7, 2025

I guess they can live without security from the USA then. The UK no longer shares our values or acts like an ally. — Leo (@kblineage) January 7, 2025

Don't consider it...do it.



I don't want my country in any way associated with those who would treat their own citizens in this fashion and then lash out at the ones shining a light upon it.



England should be a pariah in the Western world. — Justa Guy (@GuyJusta48211) January 7, 2025

I think the US needs to reevaluate its relationship with Britain. A country that no longer protects free speech, that imprisons people for posts on social media and holds political prisoners (Tommy Robinson) is no longer a free country. — Ron (@GaltsGulch2024a) January 7, 2025

Sad but true.

If only they spoke so passionately against the grooming gangs and those who cover it up.



They are so angry at Elon for shining a light on the horrid issue and not @ the perpetrators of evil



It’s like the twilight zone — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) January 7, 2025

Let them fall. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 7, 2025

