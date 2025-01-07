CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada...
Harry Sisson: MAGA Said Trump Was 'Anti-War' but Now He's Going to 'Invade'...
VIP
Grandkid Gatekeeping: New Grandparents Beg for Snuggles, But New Parents Are Too Hip...
International Fact-Checking Union Convenes Emergency Meeting
Daniel Penny Files to Dismiss Jordan Neely’s Father’s Lawsuit
Laken Riley Act Passes House Despite 159 Democrats Who Favor Illegal Aliens Over...
Brian Stelter Says Meta’s ‘MAGA Makeover’ Will Lead to More Lies and Confusion
AP Explains How Global Warming Could Be Causing More Cold Blasts
VIP
Lost in Transition: NBC News Thinks We Aren't Harming Enough Kids in the...
VIP
MeidasTouch Observes 'The MAGA Media Takeover Is in Full Swing'
Presidential Promise: Trump Tells Press MAJOR January 6 Prisoner Pardons are Coming
Chiefs Bench Stars While Bengals Fans Cry for Revenge
Hook Em: Ted Cruz, J.D. Vance Make Good Natured Wager on Texas-Ohio State...
Biden Admits He Always Had Power to Secure the Border by Bragging About...

BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on January 07, 2025
Townhall Media

With nearly 2 million votes tallied, the final results are in on Elon Musk's poll:

Advertisement

As you know, Musk has been stirring the pot by criticizing the British government for covering up a child grooming gang scandal in the name of political correctness. By the way, Good Morning Britain also took a poll.

And they only managed 42,000 votes.

Even in America, as CNN's Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter made clear Tuesday, the media's framing is that calling attention to the mostly Pakistani rape gangs is a bigger scandal than the rape gangs themselves. 

Musk was the topic of conversation on BBC Newsnight the other night, and look at the panic on the faces of the panelists as they talk about the "absolute horror" of Musk's "incendiary language" and wonder how it might influence the Trump administration. Keep in mind, in Britain, posting on Facebook can get you arrested.

Recommended

CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada and Panama
Warren Squire
Advertisement


It's really shameful how they've handled the whole thing.

Advertisement

Sad but true.

***

Tags: BBC ELON MUSK ENGLAND RAPE TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada and Panama
Warren Squire
International Fact-Checking Union Convenes Emergency Meeting
Brett T.
Harry Sisson: MAGA Said Trump Was 'Anti-War' but Now He's Going to 'Invade' Greenland
Brett T.
Grandkid Gatekeeping: New Grandparents Beg for Snuggles, But New Parents Are Too Hip for That
justmindy
Laken Riley Act Passes House Despite 159 Democrats Who Favor Illegal Aliens Over American Citizens
Warren Squire
Daniel Penny Files to Dismiss Jordan Neely’s Father’s Lawsuit
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada and Panama Warren Squire
Advertisement