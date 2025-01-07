Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud...
Sorry Mark Zuckerberg, Community Notes or NOT, You'll Never Be Elon Musk
PEAK CNN: Jim Acosta and Brian 'Tater' Stelter Hold Struggle Session Over Elon Musk (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 07, 2025
Elon Musk has been stirring the pot -- and rightly so -- about 'grooming gangs' in the U.K., and the government's coverup of those gangs in the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversity.'

But the Left, and European leaders, really don't like it. They claim Musk is engaging in 'foreign election interference' (among other things), which is adorable coming from the people who applauded the Labour Party coming to America to campaign on behalf of Kamala Harris.

Now American news media, not fans of Elon to begin with, are jumping on the bandwagon.

CNN is up to its eyeballs in a defamation suit brought by a U.S. veteran, so they might want to avoid targeting Musk.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner!

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

It's monstrous, and the Left are more concerned with 'Islamophobia' than protecting these girls and getting justice for the victims.

They'd prefer we ignore it.

That's 99% of their so-called 'journalism.'

No, it's free speech for the Left, and their preferred groups.

Everyone else has to shut up.

Really a damning indictment of CNN, isn't it?

Yes it is.

A lot of it is knee-jerk reaction: Elon Musk took this position on an issue, so the media are going to take the opposite position.

Regardless of whether or not it's right or makes sense.

