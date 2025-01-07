PEAK CNN: Jim Acosta and Brian 'Tater' Stelter Hold Struggle Session Over Elon Musk (WATCH)

Elon Musk has been stirring the pot -- and rightly so -- about 'grooming gangs' in the U.K., and the government's coverup of those gangs in the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversity.'
But the Left, and European leaders, really don't like it. They claim Musk is engaging in 'foreign election interference' (among other things), which is adorable coming from the people who applauded the Labour Party coming to America to campaign on behalf of Kamala Harris.
Now American news media, not fans of Elon to begin with, are jumping on the bandwagon.
WATCH:
CNN is really mad that Elon is talking about the Muslim r*pe gangs.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2025
Why is that??? Why don’t Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter want p*dos to be exposed and brought to justice?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KRf5mVi8xn
CNN is up to its eyeballs in a defamation suit brought by a U.S. veteran, so they might want to avoid targeting Musk.
X users have answers:
It triggers them because it exposes their globalist, open borders, cultural enrichment agenda as dangerous for national security— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 7, 2025
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner!
Getting mad over the use of the word "r*tard" is rich coming from the loons that liberally called everyone that disagreed with them N*zis.— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) January 7, 2025
If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.
The stories coming out of there are more grotesque and evil than what Hollywood produces on screen. pic.twitter.com/kDG9qdGnHO— Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) January 7, 2025
It's monstrous, and the Left are more concerned with 'Islamophobia' than protecting these girls and getting justice for the victims.
So Stelter's thought process is that shedding light onto the gangs is negative speech? Does he prefer these stories get talked about in a more positive way or just ignored?— John Burns (@jburns97) January 7, 2025
They'd prefer we ignore it.
CNN: "It's all Musk's & Trump's fault"— Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) January 7, 2025
That's 99% of their so-called 'journalism.'
Is it supposed to be free speech for everyone but @elonmusk ? Hes not entitled to voice his opinions too?— Riley Canine (@sadforjournos) January 7, 2025
Pfffffftttt! Blow me! https://t.co/MFX3jjtrQ0
No, it's free speech for the Left, and their preferred groups.
Everyone else has to shut up.
“He’s like a college freshman, just discovering these stories that are decades old, which CNN does not, has not, and would not actually cover and tell people about.”— Darth Crypto null af (@DefNotDarth) January 7, 2025
Moral? You literally could not, under the laws of the physical universe, DESPISE journalists enough. Pure evil. https://t.co/VpBoOYJE41
Really a damning indictment of CNN, isn't it?
CNN being more upset the rape gangs being brought to light than the actual rapists is really quite something https://t.co/YrOCB8xJok— Gaff (@gaffney___) January 7, 2025
Yes it is.
Why are @cnn reporters mad about EXPOSING RAPE GANGS???? https://t.co/jEmYpfuSIN— Dolly (@DollyD2022) January 7, 2025
A lot of it is knee-jerk reaction: Elon Musk took this position on an issue, so the media are going to take the opposite position.
Regardless of whether or not it's right or makes sense.
