PEAK CNN: Jim Acosta and Brian 'Tater' Stelter Hold Struggle Session Over Elon Musk (WATCH)

Elon Musk has been stirring the pot -- and rightly so -- about 'grooming gangs' in the U.K., and the government's coverup of those gangs in the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversity.'

But the Left, and European leaders, really don't like it. They claim Musk is engaging in 'foreign election interference' (among other things), which is adorable coming from the people who applauded the Labour Party coming to America to campaign on behalf of Kamala Harris.

Now American news media, not fans of Elon to begin with, are jumping on the bandwagon.

WATCH:

CNN is really mad that Elon is talking about the Muslim r*pe gangs.



Why is that??? Why don’t Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter want p*dos to be exposed and brought to justice?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KRf5mVi8xn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2025

CNN is up to its eyeballs in a defamation suit brought by a U.S. veteran, so they might want to avoid targeting Musk.

X users have answers:

It triggers them because it exposes their globalist, open borders, cultural enrichment agenda as dangerous for national security — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 7, 2025

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner!

Getting mad over the use of the word "r*tard" is rich coming from the loons that liberally called everyone that disagreed with them N*zis. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) January 7, 2025

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

The stories coming out of there are more grotesque and evil than what Hollywood produces on screen. pic.twitter.com/kDG9qdGnHO — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) January 7, 2025

It's monstrous, and the Left are more concerned with 'Islamophobia' than protecting these girls and getting justice for the victims.

So Stelter's thought process is that shedding light onto the gangs is negative speech? Does he prefer these stories get talked about in a more positive way or just ignored? — John Burns (@jburns97) January 7, 2025

They'd prefer we ignore it.

CNN: "It's all Musk's & Trump's fault" — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) January 7, 2025

That's 99% of their so-called 'journalism.'

Is it supposed to be free speech for everyone but @elonmusk ? Hes not entitled to voice his opinions too?



Pfffffftttt! Blow me! https://t.co/MFX3jjtrQ0 — Riley Canine (@sadforjournos) January 7, 2025

No, it's free speech for the Left, and their preferred groups.

Everyone else has to shut up.

“He’s like a college freshman, just discovering these stories that are decades old, which CNN does not, has not, and would not actually cover and tell people about.”



Moral? You literally could not, under the laws of the physical universe, DESPISE journalists enough. Pure evil. https://t.co/VpBoOYJE41 — Darth Crypto null af (@DefNotDarth) January 7, 2025

Really a damning indictment of CNN, isn't it?

CNN being more upset the rape gangs being brought to light than the actual rapists is really quite something https://t.co/YrOCB8xJok — Gaff (@gaffney___) January 7, 2025

Yes it is.

Why are @cnn reporters mad about EXPOSING RAPE GANGS???? https://t.co/jEmYpfuSIN — Dolly (@DollyD2022) January 7, 2025

A lot of it is knee-jerk reaction: Elon Musk took this position on an issue, so the media are going to take the opposite position.

Regardless of whether or not it's right or makes sense.