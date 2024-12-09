Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help...
BREAKING: Daniel Penny Acquitted in New York Subway Trial

WOMP WOMP: Jake Tapper, CNN Lose Major Motions in Navy Vet Defamation Case

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 09, 2024
Townhall Media

Back during the Biden administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, CNN and Jake Tapper ran a segment in which they implicated Zachary Young, a U.S. Navy veteran, of war profiteering. Here's what The LA TImes wrote about what prompted the suit:

The contractor, Zachary Young, was included in a November 2021 segment on war profiteers charging high prices to assist people in fleeing Afghanistan after the U.S. exited. The report used the term “black market” in an onscreen graphic and in a spoken introduction, which Young says falsely portrayed his activities as illegal.

The term was removed from the web version of the story after Young complained, and CNN issued an on-air apology, clarifying that he was not involved in illegal activity.

Young sued both CNN and Jake Tapper for defamation.

Now in some pre-trial motions, Young is stacking up the wins:

Turley writes:

We previously discussed the defamation lawsuit brought by Navy veteran Zachary Young against CNN and anchor Jake Tapper. Young has been doing well in court and last week he won on additional major issues against CNN. In a pair of orders, the jury will be allowed to award punitive damages and his experts would be allowed to be heard by the jury on the damages in the case. It also found that the Navy veteran was not a public figure and thus is not subject to the higher standard of proof associated with that status.

The punitive damages decision is particularly interesting legally. It could prove financially onerous for the struggling network, which has plunging ratings and has reduced staff.

The court found that CNN’s “retraction” was insufficient to remove punitive damages from the table. In my torts class, we discuss retraction statutes and the requirements of time and clarity. I specifically discussed the CNN case.

All CNN had to do was not be partisan hacks.

They sure did.

They keep doing it. They're incapable of learning.

CNN deserves to be decimated.

'Sensationalist' is putting it mildly.

We all know why.

Actual malice.

This is especially ironic because the media jumped all over false accusations Donald Trump disrespected and smeared our troops. They were righteously indignant about those unverified claims, but then actually smeared a Navy veteran.

Just amazing.

Despicable, but amazing.

They put this in writing.

Young is going to own CNN when all is said and done.

Yes, Turley is fantastic.

Also, we all see the bias. It shows in every news report. But to see the back channel communications is eye-opening.

