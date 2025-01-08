CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada and Panama

Tuesday, President-Elect Donald Trump was asked if he’d ruled out economic or military coercion to reach his administration’s goals of securing Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal for the U.S. He emphatically said, ‘NO!’ Why? It’s stupid to telegraph your moves or tell opponents you’re tying your hands behind your back.

Of course, CNN’s Dana Bash concluded this meant Trump was gearing up for a full-on invasion of all three countries. We’re surprised she didn’t leap to him launching America’s nuclear arsenal as well! The ‘journalist’ is a full-on idiot.

Here’s her mini-meltdown. (WATCH)

Dana Bash is left in shock after Trump's news conference:



"Some new information about what he intends to do, or at the very least is not ruling out... including a military invasion to conquer Greenland, the Panama Canal and perhaps the annexation of the country of Canada." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nzDiAlMwog — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 7, 2025

Here’s the actual question Trump was asked. You’ll notice there’s no mention of an invasion or multiple invasions. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Trump does not rule out using "military or economic coercion" to take over Greenland or the Panama Canal.



The comments were primely directed toward the Panama Canal because of Chinese influence.



"I cannot assure you."



"We need them for economic security."



"I'm not… pic.twitter.com/wfL2LanLME — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2025

Just give up now on any of these “journalists” practicing genuine journalism over the next four years. It’s not going to happen.

Posters realize this.

@DanaBashCNN is a liar. Trump was asked that question worded by the “journalist” asking the question ~ and he said simply that he was not going to rule anything out and would not respond to questions involving military intelligence. Her twisting of his words and intent are… — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) January 7, 2025

He said he wouldn't rule out utilizing the military. Big important difference. She's such a political hack. — kimby Cave (@CaveKimby) January 7, 2025

@DanaBashCNN is such a lame propagandist. It’s more sad than anything at this point — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) January 7, 2025

Dana is going to have a lot of these moments in 2025 😂😂 — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) January 7, 2025

Trump wisely didn’t let slip where he would draw the line because you should never tell your opponent what your limits are. It’s just a smart negotiation tactic to keep your opponent on their heels and guessing so you get what you want. This is all obviously beyond the comprehension skills of hack ‘journalists’ like Bash.

Commenters get it.

He does not destroy his own negotiating advantages, so he will not categorically rule anything out. — Wannabe Defense Atty (@StrictLiable) January 7, 2025

Well, if Dana Bash is freaking out, obviously President Trump is doing something right. I'm just sayin... — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) January 7, 2025

Sadly, we’re going to see ‘journalists’ making complete fools of themselves daily over the next four years, because their goal of destroying Trump supersedes logic, reason or actual journalism. Luckily, continuing layoffs will help limit their reach and minimize the damage they inflict on the public and our national conversation.