CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada and Panama

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 08, 2025
Townhall Media

Tuesday, President-Elect Donald Trump was asked if he’d ruled out economic or military coercion to reach his administration’s goals of securing Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal for the U.S. He emphatically said, ‘NO!’ Why? It’s stupid to telegraph your moves or tell opponents you’re tying your hands behind your back.

Advertisement

Of course, CNN’s Dana Bash concluded this meant Trump was gearing up for a full-on invasion of all three countries. We’re surprised she didn’t leap to him launching America’s nuclear arsenal as well! The ‘journalist’ is a full-on idiot.

Here’s her mini-meltdown. (WATCH)

Here’s the actual question Trump was asked. You’ll notice there’s no mention of an invasion or multiple invasions. (WATCH)

Just give up now on any of these “journalists” practicing genuine journalism over the next four years. It’s not going to happen.

Posters realize this.

Trump wisely didn’t let slip where he would draw the line because you should never tell your opponent what your limits are. It’s just a smart negotiation tactic to keep your opponent on their heels and guessing so you get what you want. This is all obviously beyond the comprehension skills of hack ‘journalists’ like Bash.

Commenters get it.

Advertisement

Sadly, we’re going to see ‘journalists’ making complete fools of themselves daily over the next four years, because their goal of destroying Trump supersedes logic, reason or actual journalism. Luckily, continuing layoffs will help limit their reach and minimize the damage they inflict on the public and our national conversation. 

Tags: CANADA CNN DANA BASH DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JOURNALISM

