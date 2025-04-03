VIP
Not Even CLOSE, Bud! The Hill Wants Us to Believe the Pendulum Is...
Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs...
U.S. Bans Romantic Relationships Between Gov Workers and Chinese Citizens, Eric Swalwell H...
EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES...
Now That the Border Is Secure It's Safe for Dems to Go (Tom...
NBC News Scrapes the Bottom of the Barrel to Get a Nurse's Opinion...
CNN's Abby Phillip Gets Fact Checked to Her Face!
HORSES**T! Stephanie Ruhle Tries Lecturing MAGA About What THEY Voted for but Dean...
Chuck Schumer Triggered By Elon Musk's Spot-On 1-Word Post About Dems Suing to...
Fauci's WIFE? LOL! So... ABOUT Those Higher-Up Firings at NIH, You May Have...
'Keep Yackin' You GRIFTER!' Greg Gutfeld Pulls ZERO Punches Taking Joe Scarborough DOWN...
VIP
Did the Media/Left Serve Up Takes Like These When the Market Dropped During...
IT'S ALL A PLOT! LOL! Chris Murphy's Thread 'Exposing' Trump's REAL Tariff Plan...
Sen. John Kennedy Has the PERFECT Question for Democrats Asking WHO Should be...

Only 19% of Baltimore Kids Are Proficient in Math, So the District Spends Money on THIS Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

We've told you about the public school situation in Baltimore before. There are several schools where zero students are proficient in reading.

Math scores aren't much better. Just 19% of students are proficient in math, too. Those are abysmal, embarrassing numbers. But rather than focus on improving math and literacy, Baltimore schools are putting condom dispensers in elementary schools and footing the bill for the district superintendent's private driver:

Advertisement

More from Fox 5 News:

There is more potential trouble for Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers when it comes to her employment contract.

Tuesday, Project Baltimore learned Dr. Rogers was accused of violating the terms of her contract by not living in Baltimore County within the first year of starting the job. Now, Fox45 News has learned the superintendent is also receiving expensive perks that are not in her contract, including a driver for her daily commute to and from work.

Dr. Rogers current salary is $331,700. But that number is just the beginning of what taxpayers pay her. According to Rogers’ contract, she gets 43 vacation and sick days per year – which she can cash in, if unused. She is also offered an annuity plan and a vehicle allowance up to $10,380 a year.

[...]

But, during a phone call with BCPS regarding where the superintendent lives, a member of the district’s communications team told Project Baltimore that Rogers has a BCPS driver pick her up and drop her off at her personal home before and after work. Dr. Rogers gets a lot in her contract, but she does not get personal driver.

Recommended

EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats
Sam J.
Advertisement

Must be nice.

There might be zero students proficient in math if she had to drive herself like every other working person.

This is shameful.

Ouch.

We haven't been getting the services our tax dollars pay for in a long time.

Touché.

Advertisement

Feel powerful and make bank.

It was never, ever about the kids.

They are and always were pawns.

In a just world, this would happen: her salary should be contingent on test scores and outcomes.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BALTIMORE MARYLAND MATH PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOLS SPENDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats
Sam J.
'Keep Yackin' You GRIFTER!' Greg Gutfeld Pulls ZERO Punches Taking Joe Scarborough DOWN (Watch)
Sam J.
HORSES**T! Stephanie Ruhle Tries Lecturing MAGA About What THEY Voted for but Dean Cain AIN'T Havin' It
Sam J.
Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs so They Can Serve and LOL
Sam J.
Fauci's WIFE? LOL! So... ABOUT Those Higher-Up Firings at NIH, You May Have MISSED This Hilarious Tidbit
Sam J.
U.S. Bans Romantic Relationships Between Gov Workers and Chinese Citizens, Eric Swalwell Hardest Hit
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats Sam J.
Advertisement