Only 19% of Baltimore Kids Are Proficient in Math, So the District Spends Money on THIS Instead

We've told you about the public school situation in Baltimore before. There are several schools where zero students are proficient in reading.

Math scores aren't much better. Just 19% of students are proficient in math, too. Those are abysmal, embarrassing numbers. But rather than focus on improving math and literacy, Baltimore schools are putting condom dispensers in elementary schools and footing the bill for the district superintendent's private driver:

Baltimore County Public Schools: 19% of students are proficient in math. Meaning, 81% DON’T have grade level math skills.



But the district’s Super HAS a personal driver for her daily work commute to/from home.



Does that make sense to you?



Link for morehttps://t.co/e4NNBgilaV — Chris Papst (@chrispapst) April 3, 2025

More from Fox 5 News:

There is more potential trouble for Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers when it comes to her employment contract. Tuesday, Project Baltimore learned Dr. Rogers was accused of violating the terms of her contract by not living in Baltimore County within the first year of starting the job. Now, Fox45 News has learned the superintendent is also receiving expensive perks that are not in her contract, including a driver for her daily commute to and from work. Dr. Rogers current salary is $331,700. But that number is just the beginning of what taxpayers pay her. According to Rogers’ contract, she gets 43 vacation and sick days per year – which she can cash in, if unused. She is also offered an annuity plan and a vehicle allowance up to $10,380 a year. [...] But, during a phone call with BCPS regarding where the superintendent lives, a member of the district’s communications team told Project Baltimore that Rogers has a BCPS driver pick her up and drop her off at her personal home before and after work. Dr. Rogers gets a lot in her contract, but she does not get personal driver.

Must be nice.

Just think how bad the scores would be if she had to drive herself.



Have some empathy. Think of the children. — Area Man (@lheal) April 3, 2025

There might be zero students proficient in math if she had to drive herself like every other working person.

Baltimore gets high praise from the Council of Great City Schools, which hosts lots of "pd" conventions all over the country every year so administrstors always have an excuse to travel. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) April 3, 2025

This is shameful.

If she's a product of her own school system, odds are she can't read the street signs, so yeah, it does make sense. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) April 3, 2025

Ouch.

The citizens are bleeding taxes to fund this state and we are absolutely NOT receiving what we are paying for.



Politicians suffer no consequences and are not being held accountable. This won't go on forever. — ConcernedBystander (@GreyPerson998) April 3, 2025

We haven't been getting the services our tax dollars pay for in a long time.

Duh - black people can't get ID - she doesn't want to drive without a license. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) April 3, 2025

Touché.

Status and power play. She’s not there to foster education, she’s there to feel powerful. No personal accountability or morals driving this person. https://t.co/zNgv6UkP1V — Dia James (@DiaJames007) April 3, 2025

Feel powerful and make bank.

Imagine how many other “educators” will get chauffeurs and ungodly car allowances with the funding of the Blueprint. This was never about “the kids” https://t.co/4gtWKSNAJi — Wes Moore’s Bronze Star (@Patrick88297358) April 3, 2025

It was never, ever about the kids.

They are and always were pawns.

Her salary should be reduced to 19% of its current level. https://t.co/5Hrasj8UdC — Old Cat’s Eye (@OldGreenCatsEye) April 3, 2025

In a just world, this would happen: her salary should be contingent on test scores and outcomes.

