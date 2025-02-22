Idiot Leftists Think Government Spending Justified Since It Provides Basic Services of Civ...
While Baltimore Students Can't Read, Maryland Dems Focus on What REALLY Matters: Condom Vending Machines

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

What is wrong with Democrats? 

No, seriously.

What in the world makes them think that putting condom vending machines in elementary schools is a) necessary and b) appropriate?

This writer cannot come up with any reason for this, yet Democrats in Maryland are going all-in on grammar school birth control.

WATCH:

This is messed up.

It's real.

Gwen Walz says this helps students learn to read.

But think about this -- third-grade boys, who are eight or nine years old, do not need them. They are boys and -- even if there's a 'trans' student there -- will not have a period at that age.

Why do you think they're so eager to have graphic LGBTQ books in grade schools? There's an agenda here.

BUT FREE CONDOMS!

They cannot.

It's demented.

Yes. Share, please.

This is beyond insanity. It's depraved.

Parents need to step up. The administration that labeled us 'domestic terrorists' is no longer in power. Fight back.

Absolutely unacceptable.

