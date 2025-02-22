While Baltimore Students Can't Read, Maryland Dems Focus on What REALLY Matters: Condom Vending Machines

What is wrong with Democrats?

No, seriously.

What in the world makes them think that putting condom vending machines in elementary schools is a) necessary and b) appropriate?

This writer cannot come up with any reason for this, yet Democrats in Maryland are going all-in on grammar school birth control.

WATCH:

INSANE. Maryland Democrats are pushing HB380 which would allow vending machines with condoms to be available at your child's kindergarten, nursery school, or elementary school.pic.twitter.com/X5yoAP3Jkm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 21, 2025

This is messed up.

I had to check to see if this is real pic.twitter.com/Vqeumx4jRI — Sweet as Pie (@Valerie52659143) February 22, 2025

It's real.

In California they are putting tampons in 3rd grade boys bathrooms.https://t.co/GYdmNOCCL3 — Jolly Roger (@dontcallmeraylo) February 21, 2025

Gwen Walz says this helps students learn to read.

But think about this -- third-grade boys, who are eight or nine years old, do not need them. They are boys and -- even if there's a 'trans' student there -- will not have a period at that age.

This is insane, what's next, promoting promiscuity to 5 year olds?



The Democrats have lost all sense of decency and morals, our kids deserve better.



We need to stand up against this kind of reckless legislation and protect our children. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 21, 2025

Why do you think they're so eager to have graphic LGBTQ books in grade schools? There's an agenda here.

60% of Baltimore schools have 0% of students meeting minimum math standards for their grade level. — Jason “Storm” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) February 21, 2025

BUT FREE CONDOMS!

Democrats can’t stop sexualizing children — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 21, 2025

They cannot.

It's demented.

Kindergarteners aren't in need of condoms so, libs, please share with the class... https://t.co/vZGwaSnpsa pic.twitter.com/4hD9IoRhnQ — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) February 22, 2025

Yes. Share, please.

When I saw this I thought there was no way it was real. Democrats aren’t really voting for a bill that allows them to put condom vending machines in kindergartens… Right? Sadly, it’s actually a real bill and Democrats have voted in favor of this deranged grooming bill. INSANITY. https://t.co/Myg9c7lR1Q pic.twitter.com/stwxvBfWcb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 22, 2025

This is beyond insanity. It's depraved.

Imagine your 3rd grader reading the wrappers on a rainbow condom vending machine. Now you have to explain it to them. WHY are they exposing kids to this?! This is blatant s#xualization of children. Parents, pay attention! https://t.co/yeQZDk5elY — Kathy Szeliga (@KathyforMD) February 22, 2025

Parents need to step up. The administration that labeled us 'domestic terrorists' is no longer in power. Fight back.

They've been 'making Bmore great' for decades and now our kids can't read.



Anyone with any money sends their kids to private school.



Not sure why my neighbors keep voting for idiots who are not serving our kids but this is where we are.



Unacceptable. https://t.co/4h9topvzbt — Tiffany Ryder (@tiffanyryderRFH) February 22, 2025

Absolutely unacceptable.