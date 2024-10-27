Absolute NUTTER Gwen Walz Says Tampons in Boys' Bathrooms Help Students Learn to Read

NFL Player Torrey Smith Swapped Football for Political Punditry and He Was Not...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 27, 2024
X

Gwen Walz may be one of the most unhinged and downright weird women we've ever seen. She's got the crazy eyes, and she talks down to people like they're brain-damaged toddlers. We should've known something was off about her when she said she liked the smell of Minneapolis burning during the BLM riots of 2020.

In a word, she's a lunatic.

She's also profoundly idiotic. 

WATCH:

This writer did a quick search and 36% of Minneapolis public school students are proficient in reading, and 22% are proficient in math.

The tampons ain't working Gwen.

YUP.

You'd think the 'party of science' would know that.

They can't defend their positions, so they make stuff up like -- *checks notes* -- tampons helping with reading.

They're the perfect couple.

Explains so much.

Literally idiots.

And they want to run our lives.

The answer of a lunatic.

Totes sexism and racism.

Completely unglued.

