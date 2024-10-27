Absolute NUTTER Gwen Walz Says Tampons in Boys' Bathrooms Help Students Learn to Read

Gwen Walz may be one of the most unhinged and downright weird women we've ever seen. She's got the crazy eyes, and she talks down to people like they're brain-damaged toddlers. We should've known something was off about her when she said she liked the smell of Minneapolis burning during the BLM riots of 2020.

In a word, she's a lunatic.

She's also profoundly idiotic.

WATCH:

UNHINGED: Gwen Walz says public schools stocking tampons in boys' bathrooms is about "learning to read and closing gaps" pic.twitter.com/Lg92Uwb0d9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2024

This writer did a quick search and 36% of Minneapolis public school students are proficient in reading, and 22% are proficient in math.

The tampons ain't working Gwen.

Even the interviewer knows she’s a lunatic. pic.twitter.com/tHOSBW3Q4u — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 27, 2024

YUP.

Boys don't have a "gap" in need of a tampon, though. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) October 27, 2024

You'd think the 'party of science' would know that.

She says this because many Democrat policies are laughingly absurd and they’re indefensible, Exhibit 1. Tampons in the men’s room. — Harry (@harrytpk) October 27, 2024

They can't defend their positions, so they make stuff up like -- *checks notes* -- tampons helping with reading.

I’ve been teaching for 30 years and I have never used a tampon to teach reading. 🤣🤣🤣 who is dumber the wife or the husband. 🤣🤣🤣 — O. K. L. A. H. O. M. A. (@GAYn0KC) October 27, 2024

They're the perfect couple.

Explains so much.

Government/union schools have demonstrated that they often cannot teach children to read, but Gwen Walz tells us that a key to boys learning to read is having tampons in the boys rooms. These people are literally idiots. https://t.co/bdtz8mggQi — John Busch (@johnabusch) October 27, 2024

Literally idiots.

And they want to run our lives.

How the hell does tampons in the boys restrooms teach kids how to read? What the fck kind of answer is that? https://t.co/jigY906Ovz — Serpintine🇺🇸 (@TMCPatriot84) October 27, 2024

The answer of a lunatic.

“Gee guys, how are we losing the young male demographic? The Black male demographic? The Muslim demographic?”



“Huh. Must be sexism and racism.” 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/whCrRjdTfa — Common Sense Ascendant (@thiseffinguy7) October 27, 2024

Totes sexism and racism.

She’s Unglued from anything resembling reality https://t.co/9AFKAeLfNT — JeremiahWatson✝️🇺🇸 (@JeremiahW2044) October 27, 2024

Completely unglued.