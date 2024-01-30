Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and Here are Some of the BEST

Awww, young love. Gotta love it.

Or maybe not.

Granted, we've gotten a bit cynical over the years ... but if we're being honest, we don't seem to be the only ones annoyed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Maybe it's because this editor bleeds orange (GO BRONCOS) but this Swiftie/Kelce/NFL smoochfest is annoying AF. That's probably why we were so amused to see this picture of Swift whispering to Kelce going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

Gotta love Twitter.

We've snagged what we thought were some of the best although to be fair, we probably missed way too many.

“There are no more barriers to cross. All I have in common with the uncontrollable & the insane, the vicious & the evil, all the mayhem I have caused & my utter indifference toward it I have now surpassed. My pain is constant & sharp & I do not hope for a better world for anyone” pic.twitter.com/GiBGx61zUR — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) January 29, 2024

Heh.

“I know it was you. You broke my heart.”



-Future Taylor Swift probably pic.twitter.com/DpI4yPwVER — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) January 29, 2024

We can hear the poppy, stale beat of her new song even now.

I have been trying to reach you about your car warranty. pic.twitter.com/vNvLR6OAtO — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) January 29, 2024

"My next album is going to feature Ben Shapiro" pic.twitter.com/S1efP9yyf1 — Ruf. Omn. Rex (@Ruf_Omn_Rex) January 30, 2024

YAAAAAAS.

“There’s toilet paper on your cleat.” pic.twitter.com/1waIdTAKzd — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 29, 2024

Happens to the best of us.

"Ketchup belongs on steak. Prove me wrong." pic.twitter.com/mWKknlbRGv — TJ (@RestoreHonor) January 29, 2024

Monster!

Heh again.

pic.twitter.com/FUtxdV6f7Q — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) January 29, 2024

Sensing a theme here.

You think you're some kind of hero? I ordered you up from Suchong like a Chinese dinner: a little from column A, a little from column B. What do you plan on going back to? Your fake family? Your phony dreams? Putting you out of your misery will be the nicest thing anyone's ever… pic.twitter.com/TbN9g0lvKj — JT (@JT100431) January 29, 2024

Tough crowd.

"George Lucas killed a man in the late 60s, and in that man's belongings were the scripts for 'Star Wars' and the second half of 'Empire Strikes Back'." https://t.co/Wao9UrSGoJ pic.twitter.com/bimRKYkGgr — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) January 30, 2024

“DUNE IS JUST TREMORS WHERE THE WORMS ARE GIVEN A FIGHTING CHANCE!” https://t.co/8JKRUSKVZY pic.twitter.com/TMuce12Ho6 — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) January 29, 2024

HA HA HA HA

You guys, think about it. Wow. This makes sense.

Probably more truth to this than any of us realize.

"You're the only straight male who has listened to my music." pic.twitter.com/Eyfx6yhRsx — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) January 30, 2024

“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” pic.twitter.com/Xux8N7nHcM — Max von Side-Eye (@SvenTystnad) January 29, 2024

Intense.

HA!

We knew it!

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters Outside of Her SF Home (Video)

William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening Monologue as Only HE Can

And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)

Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern Border Deal and DAMN (Watch)

HAAAA! Lefties DRAG Brianna Wu for Defending Nancy Pelosi Who Claimed Ceasefire Protesters are Russians

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.