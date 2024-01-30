Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and Here are Some of the BEST

E. Jean Carroll's Shopping Spree, Joe Rogan's Red-Pill Moment, and RFK Jr.'s Truth...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on January 30, 2024
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Awww, young love. Gotta love it.

Or maybe not.

Granted, we've gotten a bit cynical over the years ... but if we're being honest, we don't seem to be the only ones annoyed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Maybe it's because this editor bleeds orange (GO BRONCOS) but this Swiftie/Kelce/NFL smoochfest is annoying AF. That's probably why we were so amused to see this picture of Swift whispering to Kelce going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Gotta love Twitter.

We've snagged what we thought were some of the best although to be fair, we probably missed way too many. 

Heh.

We can hear the poppy, stale beat of her new song even now.

YAAAAAAS.

Happens to the best of us.

Monster!

Heh again.

Sensing a theme here.

Tough crowd.

HA HA HA HA

You guys, think about it. Wow. This makes sense.

Probably more truth to this than any of us realize.

Intense.

HA!

We knew it!

======================================================================

