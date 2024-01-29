HAAAA! Lefties DRAG Brianna Wu for Defending Nancy Pelosi Who Claimed Ceasefire Protesters are Russians

We used to joke about Democrats seeing Russians everywhere ... little did we know it was a reality for many of them, like Nancy Pelosi. Seems Peloser thinks Putin somehow benefits from Pro-Palestine protesters pushing for a ceasefire or something.

Forget that members of her own party, many of them elected officials, have been and are actively pushing for a ceasefire themselves.

Are they Russians too, Nan?

Watch:

Nancy Pelosi: Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza "is Mr. Putin's message... Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see...



"I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere. Some I think are connected to Russia." pic.twitter.com/hMwcM2WmKj — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) January 28, 2024

Always with the hands flying around ... so you KNOW she's full of it.

Welp, people on the Left are not exactly happy with Nan accusing them of being Russians and we hardly blame them. Hey, we know how it feels, Nancy has been accusing people on the Right of being Russians for a long long time. Brianna Wu stepped up to do some damage control and it didn't go so hot.

*POPCORN*

Taking the criticism of this statement in good faith:



Pelosi’s wording here is not great. And I understand why the insinuation that people wanting a ceasefire are Russian agents would feel insulting. As someone who also wants a ceasefire, it would clearly be an overstatement.… https://t.co/MEc14Gg5Ur — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 28, 2024

From the rest of her long-ish post:

I don’t think it’s what she meant though. Information warfare doesn’t invent new divisions. It finds existing divisions and exacerbates them. Since Putin wants Trump to win, he will obviously be funding efforts to split the Democratic Party. Israel/Palestine is proving to be very effective at this. Why is it so shocking Pelosi might want credible allegations investigated? In my view, we should be doing more to counter information warfare across the board, right AND left, especially seeing that Twitter and TikTok only have incentives to amplify it.

So Russians are trying to make Nancy believe the protesters are Russians? Is that her defense? When you have to out-crazy someone to defend their crazy they MIGHT just be crazy.

Wu's pals on the Left aren't thrilled:

You’re claiming to be able to read Pelosi’s mind here and then imposing what you WISHED she had said. You can’t do that and call yourself a moderate instead of a reactionary towards the politics of those criticising her. You just can’t. — owen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwenJenkins92) January 28, 2024

Wu fired back:

I’m not a moderate I’m a progressive. and I made no such claim about wanting to read Pelosi’s mind. That’s your imagination. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 28, 2024

HA HA HA HA

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Problem is the one-track mind of the old guard. Especially regarding foreign policy. Rigid, un-pragmatic, and stuck in the past.

They are defending a world long gone. — Mark Taylor (@HannibalBarcids) January 28, 2024

Nancy IS old.

That's true.

I don’t think, believing Russia to be a hostile Foreign power is stuck in the past. I think anything short of that is political malpractice. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 28, 2024

Especially when Russians are working with Trump to make Nancy Pelosi say stupid stuff about people in our own party.

Or something.

It's all a PLOT!

Advertisement

