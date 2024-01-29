KJP Spits on Fallen Service Members, Snoop Dog Turns to Trump, and Ilhan...
HAAAA! Lefties DRAG Brianna Wu for Defending Nancy Pelosi Who Claimed Ceasefire Protesters are Russians

January 29, 2024
meme

We used to joke about Democrats seeing Russians everywhere ... little did we know it was a reality for many of them, like Nancy Pelosi. Seems Peloser thinks Putin somehow benefits from Pro-Palestine protesters pushing for a ceasefire or something.

Forget that members of her own party, many of them elected officials, have been and are actively pushing for a ceasefire themselves.

Are they Russians too, Nan?

Watch:

Always with the hands flying around ... so you KNOW she's full of it. 

Welp, people on the Left are not exactly happy with Nan accusing them of being Russians and we hardly blame them. Hey, we know how it feels, Nancy has been accusing people on the Right of being Russians for a long long time. Brianna Wu stepped up to do some damage control and it didn't go so hot.

*POPCORN*

From the rest of her long-ish post:

I don’t think it’s what she meant though. Information warfare doesn’t invent new divisions. It finds existing divisions and exacerbates them. Since Putin wants Trump to win, he will obviously be funding efforts to split the Democratic Party. Israel/Palestine is proving to be very effective at this.

Why is it so shocking Pelosi might want credible allegations investigated? In my view, we should be doing more to counter information warfare across the board, right AND left, especially seeing that Twitter and TikTok only have incentives to amplify it.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
So Russians are trying to make Nancy believe the protesters are Russians? Is that her defense? When you have to out-crazy someone to defend their crazy they MIGHT just be crazy.

Wu's pals on the Left aren't thrilled:

Wu fired back:

HA HA HA HA

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Nancy IS old.

That's true.

Especially when Russians are working with Trump to make Nancy Pelosi say stupid stuff about people in our own party.

Or something.

It's all a PLOT!

======================================================================

Keith Olbermann, Who Himself Went to Private School, Says EFF Them Poor Kids STUCK in Crap Public Schools

Righty Twitter Serves David Frum a Nice, Cool Glass of STFU Juice for Blaming REPUBS for Dead Soldiers

WE. HEARD. YOU! Ilhan Omar Tries Worming Her Way OUT of Somalia Comments but Ain't NOBODY Buyin' It

Karine Jean-Pierre BOTCHES Giving Condolences for 3 Dead Soldiers, Says the Quiet Part Out LOUD (Watch)

WHOA: As John Fetterman 2.0 Shows Up Gisele Fetterman's Twitter/X Account Mysteriously DISAPPEARS

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL NANCY PELOSI RUSSIA BRIANNA WU

