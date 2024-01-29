WE. HEARD. YOU! Ilhan Omar Tries Worming Her Way OUT of Somalia Comments but Ain't NOBODY Buyin' It

As Twitchy readers know, Ilhan Omar said some horrible and scary stuff about her goals for serving in Congress, and none of it had anything to do with doing anything good for America. Unless, of course, you count her admitting she is working to put Somalia's interests ahead of America's but that doesn't sound 'good' to us.

Because that's exactly what she said.

We all HEARD HER.

But that's not stopping her from claiming propagandists are 'slanting' her words.

It’s not only slanted but completely off, but I wouldn’t expect more from these propagandists. I pray for them and for their sanity. No nation state can survive if its states start to get involved in land lease negotiations with other countries without the consent of the federal… https://t.co/bmdEAN6aUH — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2024

From the rest of her BS post:

No nation state can survive if its states start to get involved in land lease negotiations with other countries without the consent of the federal government. Somalis in Somalia and in the diaspora are united in that effort and I stand in solidarity with them. No amount of harassment and lies will ever change that.

AGAIN, we heard her.

And look at her, playing the victim.

No offense but give it a rest ya' brother-marrying heifer.

Ilham Omar clearly said here that her Somalian constituents’ primary responsibility is to protect the interests of Somalia.



She then went on to say that’s what she’s been doing in Congress.



If you ever needed more proof Omar is a terrorist, here it is.pic.twitter.com/W5kO1gtCRN — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 28, 2024

You are in Congress to Make Somalia Great Again? So weird I thought Americans, especially our congressmen and congresswomen were supposed to put America First. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) January 29, 2024

Ilhan Omar accused some of her colleagues in Congress of having dual loyalty to a foreign country.



Psychologists call that "projection" pic.twitter.com/Y8rrluDonB — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 29, 2024

How the Hell is this woman still in office? No, seriously.

C'mon Democrats, this is bad even for you.

You’re lying. Even you’re own fellow Somalis are clearly stating that you’re admitting your loyalties are to Somalia and you’ll put their interests above Americans. https://t.co/B88GG8kEHi — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) January 29, 2024

Leave. Just leave. — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) January 29, 2024

And take your brother/ex-husband with you.

