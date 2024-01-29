Karine Jean-Pierre BOTCHES Giving Condolences for 3 Dead Soldiers, Says the Quiet Part...
WHOA: As John Fetterman 2.0 Shows Up Gisele Fetterman's Twitter/X Account Mysteriously DIS...
Alyssa Milano DRAGGED for Cruising Around in $200K Porsche DAYS After Begging Others...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
They're At It Again! NBC Reporter Claims Right Wingers Have Made Airports Culture...
SHOCKING! Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part Out Loud and It's Time Americans...
Sen. Rick Scott Suggests 'Accountability Measure' That Forces @JoeBiden to Secure the Bord...
Not All Heroes Wear Capes, But They DO Get Fired If They Work...
OVER IT: Obnoxious Climate Radicals Try to Make Mona Lisa Soup
He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our...
Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets...
When You Look at Everything Biden Did on Day One of His Presidency...
DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With...
And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect...

WE. HEARD. YOU! Ilhan Omar Tries Worming Her Way OUT of Somalia Comments but Ain't NOBODY Buyin' It

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on January 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jim Mone

As Twitchy readers know, Ilhan Omar said some horrible and scary stuff about her goals for serving in Congress, and none of it had anything to do with doing anything good for America. Unless, of course, you count her admitting she is working to put Somalia's interests ahead of America's but that doesn't sound 'good' to us.

Advertisement

Because that's exactly what she said.

We all HEARD HER.

But that's not stopping her from claiming propagandists are 'slanting' her words.

From the rest of her BS post:

No nation state can survive if its states start to get involved in land lease negotiations with other countries without the consent of the federal government. Somalis in Somalia and in the diaspora are united in that effort and I stand in solidarity with them. No amount of harassment and lies will ever change that.

AGAIN, we heard her.

And look at her, playing the victim.

No offense but give it a rest ya' brother-marrying heifer.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

How the Hell is this woman still in office? No, seriously.

C'mon Democrats, this is bad even for you.

And take your brother/ex-husband with you.

======================================================================

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre BOTCHES Giving Condolences for 3 Dead Soldiers, Says the Quiet Part Out LOUD (Watch)

WHOA: As John Fetterman 2.0 Shows Up Gisele Fetterman's Twitter/X Account Mysteriously DISAPPEARS

GRIFT! Alyssa Milano BUSTED Cruising Around in $200K Porsche DAYS After Begging Others to Fund Son's Team

Advertisement

He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic

Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets Off All BS Detectors

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: AMERICA CONGRESS ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Karine Jean-Pierre BOTCHES Giving Condolences for 3 Dead Soldiers, Says the Quiet Part Out LOUD (Watch)
Sam J.
Alyssa Milano DRAGGED for Cruising Around in $200K Porsche DAYS After Begging Others to Fund Son's Team
Sam J.
WHOA: As John Fetterman 2.0 Shows Up Gisele Fetterman's Twitter/X Account Mysteriously DISAPPEARS
Sam J.
They're At It Again! NBC Reporter Claims Right Wingers Have Made Airports Culture War Battlegrounds
justmindy
SHOCKING! Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part Out Loud and It's Time Americans Believe Her
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement