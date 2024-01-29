Karine Jean-Pierre BOTCHES Giving Condolences for 3 Dead Soldiers, Says the Quiet Part Out LOUD (Watch)

In case you needed a reminder of just how awful this president, his administration, and especially his press secretary really are take a gander at Karine Jean-Pierre's response to the three soldiers killed in Jordan over the weekend. She can't even give condolences without screwing it up.

They just don't get how any of this works and they never will.

KJP: The three soldiers killed over the weekend “were fighting on behalf of this administration.” pic.twitter.com/vc7ecQLvuH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2024

Talk about self-centered, self-involved, ridiculous garbage.

Those three “folks” are hero’s and should be called as such. They weren’t fighting on behalf of this administration; they serve this country. She is seriously the absolute worst.

pic.twitter.com/rvLX74xNZ9 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 29, 2024

Yup.

Even Little Red Lying Hood wasn't as bad as Karine and that's saying a lot.

When you accidentally say the quiet dictatory part out loud because you’re terrible at your job and was hired solely on skin color and sexual preference https://t.co/bszttvNZ9w — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 29, 2024

This is what you get when you hire someone based on how many identity boxes they check.

But you guys already knew that.

Wrong answer, hon. — Mark, Darkly Optimistic (@mkos66) January 29, 2024

As usual.

To be fair, most dictators believe their soldiers are fighting for them ... so this (sadly) reads.

Just fire this woman. She cannot even offer proper condolences without an empty and confusing word salad. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) January 29, 2024

They can't fire her. If they do she'll claim it's because they're racist, homophobic bigots; hey, that's what they get for hiring based on who the person is versus their qualifications. Not to mention they're probably ok with this.

That's a strange way to word that. — Armed minorities are harder to oppress (@KiloGolf19) January 29, 2024

No teleprompter outside is my guess. — Stephenophilis (@srussell705) January 29, 2024

Tone deaf! — DCT (@DavidCTempest) January 29, 2024

At best.

