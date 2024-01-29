Monday Morning Meme Madness
Alyssa Milano DRAGGED for Cruising Around in $200K Porsche DAYS After Begging Others to Fund Son's Team

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on January 29, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano was begging people on social media to make a donation to her son's Little League baseball team.

Yes, you read that right.

It was no small amount she was trying to raise either, $10K.

You'd think someone with a $200k car could just write a check, ya' know?

From The Daily Mail:

Just days after being slammed on social media for sharing a GoFundMe asking for $10,000 in donations for her son’s baseball team trip, the DailyMail.com spotted Alyssa Milano driving her fully-loaded and customized 2023 electric Porsche Taycan 4S - worth an estimated $200k.

Alyssa, 51, and her 12-year-old son Milo Bugliari spent their Saturday afternoon cuddling up with adorable rescue puppies at a PetSmart in Los Angeles - and it looks like they even took a couple home.

The idyllic scene inside the pet store was in stark contrast to the turmoil the former Charmed actress set off earlier in the week when she asked her 3.4 million ‘X’ followers (formerly Twitter) for contributions to help send Milo’s Little League team to Cooperstown, Ohio.

Probably NOT a great look for someone begging the normies to donate to a GoFundMe just a couple of days before. Then again, Alyssa has never been the brightest crayon in the box OR the sharpest tool in the shed.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
As he says, grifters are gonna grift.

PS: Her supporters helped raise the money ... 

Also:

Tacky.



He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic

Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets Off All BS Detectors

DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With Nasty Dig at Trump's Attorney

Immigrant Who Came to America Legally DROPS Illegals and Democrats Enabling Them in Just 1 Perfect Tweet

SHOCKA! Ukrainian Officials Arrested Over Theft of Tens of MILLIONS of War Funds (YOUR Tax Dollars)



