Alyssa Milano DRAGGED for Cruising Around in $200K Porsche DAYS After Begging Others to Fund Son's Team

As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano was begging people on social media to make a donation to her son's Little League baseball team.

Yes, you read that right.

More than people’s house, but please give her kid 10k 😂 pic.twitter.com/K5fiLqrIOW — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 29, 2024

It was no small amount she was trying to raise either, $10K.

You'd think someone with a $200k car could just write a check, ya' know?

From The Daily Mail:

Just days after being slammed on social media for sharing a GoFundMe asking for $10,000 in donations for her son’s baseball team trip, the spotted Alyssa Milano driving her fully-loaded and customized 2023 electric Porsche Taycan 4S - worth an estimated $200k. Alyssa, 51, and her 12-year-old son Milo Bugliari spent their Saturday afternoon cuddling up with adorable rescue puppies at a PetSmart in Los Angeles - and it looks like they even took a couple home. The idyllic scene inside the pet store was in stark contrast to the turmoil the former Charmed actress set off earlier in the week when she asked her 3.4 million ‘X’ followers (formerly Twitter) for contributions to help send Milo’s Little League team to Cooperstown, Ohio.

Probably NOT a great look for someone begging the normies to donate to a GoFundMe just a couple of days before. Then again, Alyssa has never been the brightest crayon in the box OR the sharpest tool in the shed.

Headline- Hollyweird hypocrite Alyssa Milano (net worth over $ 4 mil) is spotted driving her $200k electric Porsche Taycan with son Milo to pet store - days after asking for $10k donation for his baseball team trip. pic.twitter.com/mOZEZUO7tS — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) January 28, 2024

Grifters are gonna grift - right @Alyssa_Milano?

Milano is spotted driving $200k electric Porsche with her 12-year-old son - days after asking for $10 K https://t.co/RJOvXBKKFN via https://t.co/UMbrCC9Cei — Tony Shaffer (Pronouns: Apocalypse/Now) (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) January 28, 2024

As he says, grifters are gonna grift.

PS: Her supporters helped raise the money ...

🩷Thank you to everyone who donated. Milo’s team’s #gofundme has reached their goal for #Cooperstown. I so appreciate your donations in the midst of the vitriol: https://t.co/bCMBAsZmer — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 28, 2024

Also:

Why is @Alyssa_Milano still taking donations for her #gofundme that reached it's goal. As of 6:05 am this morning people are still donating. They have been well over their goal of $10k since yesterday, yet 2 hrs ago someone donated. They are over 11k and taking your money. https://t.co/rDMk9Ci3qv — Cathy (@CathySaidIt) January 29, 2024

Tacky.

