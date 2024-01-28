DAMNING News Out of Ukraine Proves America Must STOP Giving the Country BILLIONS of Our Tax Dollars

Gosh, we don't know about you guys but we are shocked (just SHOCKED) to read about Ukrainian officials stealing tens of millions of dollars in war funds. It's such an upstanding country that we've been dumping billions of dollars into, surely our leaders, the people we've put in positions of authority would NEVER EVER give our tax dollars to a bunch of corrupt liars and thieves. ESPECIALLY not Unle Joe.

Ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we could only go on with that ridiculousness for so long before it became physically painful to be that snarky.

You guys, this is such crap. Can we say that? Yeah, it's crass but we're not sure how else to put it.

Crap. Bulls**t.

And they want to tie securing our border to doing MORE of this.

5 Ukrainian officials arrested over theft of $40 million in war funds as Ukraine corruption persists https://t.co/Z1u94DLA2o — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2024

From Fox News:

Five Ukrainian officials were arrested this weekend on accusations of stealing nearly $40 million in funds meant to purchase military equipment for the war against Russia. Ukraine's security service said members of the defense ministry conspired with members of a Ukrainian arms firm to embezzle the funds, which were meant to purchase 100,000 mortar shells. The allegations come amid division in the U.S. over whether to send more aid to Ukraine, with some critics pointing to Ukraine's longtime struggles with corruption. The five individuals arrested face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty. Ukraine's prosecutor general says the $39.6 million has since been seized and returned to the defense budget.

How much more has been stolen? Again and again, the Right has asked for some sort of accountability with these monies ... there's a reason. There's likely also a reason our pals in D.C. don't push for that accountability.

We said what we said.

Right?

Shocking. We couldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

I imagine that they were only arrested because Zelenskyy didn’t get his cut. — Paul Miller (@PDMiller99) January 28, 2024

Probably safe to say THEIR big guy gets his 10% as well.

Just sayin'.

======================================================================

