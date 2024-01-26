Kassy Dillon EXPOSES Psycho Harvard Employee Harassing Jewish Student Suing the School Over Antisemitism

This is some scary, crazy stuff, you guys.

Kassy Dillon has an exclusive on a Harvard employee who is actively harassing a Jewish student suing the school over antisemitism. Wonder if this horrible man realizes he's just proving the student's point?

In our opinion, reading this, it goes beyond simply harassment.

Take a look:

EXCLUSIVE: A Harvard employee is harassing a Jewish student who is currently suing the school over antisemitism.



Gustavo Espada asked Shabbos Kestenbaum to debate 9/11 conspiracies and posted a video of himself with a toy machete and Kestenbaum's X.https://t.co/YLtC6vuCrK — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 26, 2024

From The Daily Wire:

A Harvard University employee challenged a Jewish student who is currently suing the Ivy league school over anti-Semitism to a debate on Israel’s role in 9/11, according to a copy of the harassing email obtained by The Daily Wire. “I invite you to debate me today at the Cambridge Street overpass 12-1, don’t miss it!” Gustavo Espada, an active university employee, wrote in a Thursday email to Shabbos Kestenbaum, the student. “If you don’t show up I will use a puppet or potted plant to represent you!”

It gets worse.

Keep going.

I was notified about his debate challenge yesterday and asked Gustavo and Harvard to comment.



Harvard ignored me twice and Gustavo responded refusing to go on the record and saying he'll only do an interview if I use my personal cell phone. I obviously refused.



He then posted… pic.twitter.com/oVvOgZDLtT — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 26, 2024

From the rest of her post:

Harvard ignored me twice and Gustavo responded refusing to go on the record and saying he'll only do an interview if I use my personal cell phone. I obviously refused. He then posted the threatening video with the machete where he spoke in Spanish saying he has a "plan," before showing photos of Alan Dershowitz, Elena Kagan, and Derek Bok. Then he shows a screenshot of Kestenbaum's Twitter.

Psycho much?

Keep in mind this guy WORKS FOR HARVARD.

Just when we didn't think it could get worse:

He then posted screenshots of my email and my LinkedIn to his TikTok.



He captioned it: “[T]here’s enough of you out there who see what an opportunity we have to bring down the Zionist mafia once and for all. Remember, peace and love is the only way but if we have to break some… pic.twitter.com/V4SKjfTVRb — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 26, 2024

More from her post:

He captioned it: “[T]here’s enough of you out there who see what an opportunity we have to bring down the Zionist mafia once and for all. Remember, peace and love is the only way but if we have to break some eggs or snowflakes to make this omelette so be it. We didn’t start this $hit but we’re going to end it. If you love me I love you more! #fafo”

Ummm.

And now the Harvard University employee is photoshopping my face?https://t.co/2hHjQdz5fU — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 26, 2024

Yeah, Harvard MIGHT want to acknowledge this sooner than later.

Yikes.

