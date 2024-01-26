Don't MESS With Texas! TX Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick issues WARNING to the Biden Admin and DAMN (Watch)

BREAKING: Georgia State Senate Votes to Empanel a Committee to Investigate Fani Willis
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Someone should probably tell President Pudding Pop the saying, 'Don't mess with Texas' isn't just something you see on a bumper sticker. It's a reality of that state and the people who live there. Considering how Biden and his admin have been treating Texans ... it's easy to see why they wouldn't be too pleased with him.

And who could blame them?

Biden refuses to close the border and protect Americans.

Biden enables and even empowers illegals to cross the southern border.

And now he wants to punish Abbott for doing what he won't.

Sounds like Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has a thing or two to say to Biden and his threats:

... biggest mistake the Biden administration could make.

That's really saying something when you look at the rest of the mistakes this crap administration has made.

Here's the video - WATCH:

So basically, don't mess with Texas.

Hard to believe we're seeing this in 2024 BUT then again, this is after our country was all but shut down over a supposed virus and a Botox-filled puppet somehow managed to win the presidency so sadly it's not that hard to believe.

*cough cough*

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT NATIONAL GUARD SOUTHERN BORDER TEXAS

