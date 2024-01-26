Don't MESS With Texas! TX Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick issues WARNING to the Biden Admin and DAMN (Watch)

Someone should probably tell President Pudding Pop the saying, 'Don't mess with Texas' isn't just something you see on a bumper sticker. It's a reality of that state and the people who live there. Considering how Biden and his admin have been treating Texans ... it's easy to see why they wouldn't be too pleased with him.

Advertisement

And who could blame them?

Biden refuses to close the border and protect Americans.

Biden enables and even empowers illegals to cross the southern border.

And now he wants to punish Abbott for doing what he won't.

Sounds like Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has a thing or two to say to Biden and his threats:

🚨 BREAKING: Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick issues WARNING to the Biden Administration:



"The biggest mistake the Biden administration could make would be CONFRONTING LAW ENFORCEMENT, or our Military, or our National Guard at our Border."https://t.co/jwYHEf2v8n — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) January 26, 2024

... biggest mistake the Biden administration could make.

That's really saying something when you look at the rest of the mistakes this crap administration has made.

Here's the video - WATCH:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

So basically, don't mess with Texas.

God bless Texas — Rhett Butler (@April_9_1865) January 26, 2024

Hard to believe we're seeing this in 2024 BUT then again, this is after our country was all but shut down over a supposed virus and a Botox-filled puppet somehow managed to win the presidency so sadly it's not that hard to believe.

*cough cough*

======================================================================

Related:

Riley Gaines Brutally Calls Lia (Will) Thomas OUT for Trying to Sue His Way Onto the WOMEN'S Olympic Team

Kat Tenbarge Crafts Hilariously IMPRESSIVE Self-Own Trying to Shame Twitter/X for Cheering Media Layoffs

Trump in the Room With You Right Now? FL Dem ROASTED for Claiming Trump 'Owns' Biden's Border Crisis

Bill Melugin Takes Lefty 'News Account' APART for Deliberately Misrepresenting OLD Footage to Smear Texas

Hold the LINE! List of States Standing With Texas and AGAINST Biden Over the Border Continues to GROW

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing