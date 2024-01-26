Bill Melugin Takes Lefty 'News Account' APART for Deliberately Misrepresenting OLD Footage to Smear Texas

It's not every day this editor comes across a verified 'news outlet' that has her blocked. Oh sure, plenty of journos have blocked over the years (Oliver Darcy sure can hold a grudge, sheesh!) but an entire outlet? That's a first.

This so-called outlet is named 'Tracker Deep' and the more we looked through their feed the more sense it made that they're blocking people on the Right, especially those who aggregate and bust fake news.

Like them.

They crossed our timeline when we saw Bill Melugin correcting them ... and the tweet he was correcting was gone. Then the block was noticed.

Seems they were using old footage to shizit-stir for clicks and taps with the Texas/Feds piece and Melugin was having NONE of it.

Wrong. I shot this video in May 2023 in Brownsville, TX in the days before the end of Title 42. It’s being ripped & recycled as current but it’s not. It has nothing to do with Eagle Pass or the current fed vs state situation and these are TX soldiers only, not from other states. https://t.co/qPJibKhSKZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 26, 2024

He was good enough to share the original post with the original footage.

Gosh, a receipt. Guess that's what happens when you're a legitimate news source.

Here is my original post and footage from May of last year in Brownsville. https://t.co/VjvjMXTDcR — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 26, 2024

We get it, they wanted to make Abbott look like some crazed war-happy lunatic in Texas rallying the Texas troops but all they really did was embarrass themselves and make our radar.

Way to go!

TrackerDeep is a clickbait, disinformation acct. — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) January 26, 2024

And apparently, they block easily.

Heh.

