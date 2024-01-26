'Stephen, You Writing Comedy Now?' Apparently Pennywise Isn't the Only Clown from Maine
Ted Cruz DESTROYS Senate Border Bill : ‘If You Think This Bill is...
Mehdi Hasan Says Texas Defying the Supreme Court Is the Biggest Story in...
Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists
Glenn Greenwald Asks If Liberal Journalists Will Ever Become Self-Aware
ADL Urged Counterterrorism Unit to Investigate Chaya Raichik, Matt Walsh, and Christopher...
Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe...
Groups Holding Discussion on How Parents Can Help Their Children 'Navigate' the Climate...
Alrighty then! Utah Democrats Mourn Keeping Men Out of Women's Bathrooms
NBC News Laments That Not Enough Hispanic Babies Are Getting Aborted in Texas
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Gonna Get Herself a Beer With Joe Biden and...
Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire
Shocker! Time to Change His Name to Fetter'ZYN'? John Fetterman Appears to Stand...
Sen. Mitt Romney Lays the Border Crisis at Donald Trump’s Feet

Bill Melugin Takes Lefty 'News Account' APART for Deliberately Misrepresenting OLD Footage to Smear Texas

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on January 26, 2024
Meme

It's not every day this editor comes across a verified 'news outlet' that has her blocked. Oh sure, plenty of journos have blocked over the years (Oliver Darcy sure can hold a grudge, sheesh!) but an entire outlet? That's a first.

Advertisement

This so-called outlet is named 'Tracker Deep' and the more we looked through their feed the more sense it made that they're blocking people on the Right, especially those who aggregate and bust fake news.

Like them.

They crossed our timeline when we saw Bill Melugin correcting them ... and the tweet he was correcting was gone. Then the block was noticed.

Seems they were using old footage to shizit-stir for clicks and taps with the Texas/Feds piece and Melugin was having NONE of it.

He was good enough to share the original post with the original footage.

Gosh, a receipt. Guess that's what happens when you're a legitimate news source.

We get it, they wanted to make Abbott look like some crazed war-happy lunatic in Texas rallying the Texas troops but all they really did was embarrass themselves and make our radar.

Way to go!

Recommended

Ted Cruz DESTROYS Senate Border Bill : ‘If You Think This Bill is Bad I Promise It's Worse’ (Watch)
RickRobinson
Advertisement

And apparently, they block easily.

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds Punish Gov. Abbott

Hold the LINE! List of States Standing With Texas and AGAINST Biden Over the Border Continues to GROW

THIS --> Megyn Kelly Pulls ZERO Punches in Merciless Post About WHY the 'Media Bloodbath' Continues

BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in 2020 (Screenshots)

And There Will Be MUCH Rejoicing! Taylor Lorenz Warns Of the End of Media as SHE Knows It and LOL (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing

Tags: FOX SOUTHERN BORDER TEXAS BILL MELUGIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz DESTROYS Senate Border Bill : ‘If You Think This Bill is Bad I Promise It's Worse’ (Watch)
RickRobinson
'Stephen, You Writing Comedy Now?' Apparently Pennywise Isn't the Only Clown from Maine
Laura W.
Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists
Gordon K
Mehdi Hasan Says Texas Defying the Supreme Court Is the Biggest Story in the News
Brett T.
How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe a Bad Father
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ted Cruz DESTROYS Senate Border Bill : ‘If You Think This Bill is Bad I Promise It's Worse’ (Watch) RickRobinson
Advertisement