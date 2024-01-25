Hold the LINE! List of States Standing With Texas and AGAINST Biden Over the Border Continues to GROW

It has been awesome watching governors from states all across the country backing Governor Abbott in his fight against Biden and the federal government when it comes to securing our southern border. You'd think our president would want to protect the borders of our country and our sovereignty, NOT fight against a governor of a state in his own country for trying to do just that.

But here we are.

And as you all know, Biden is the suck of ALL sucks.

Bill Melugin is keeping track of the states standing with Texas - is your state listed?

Updated list of states announcing they stand w/ Texas in border dispute w/ federal government.



Florida

Virginia

Georgia

North Dakota

South Dakota

Tennessee

Alabama

Montana

Idaho

Utah

West Virginia

Oklahoma

Nebraska

Louisiana



Several of these states have also previously… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 25, 2024

All red states.

Shocker.

This all the states standing with @GovAbbott I’ll keep posting this. Idk why bill melugin keeps updating the post. I posted this before. pic.twitter.com/PCui7mD3aJ — carl peachey 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@carlpeachey8) January 25, 2024

There are a few more.

Update: Arkansas now added to the list. https://t.co/rHQVGyeU7c — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 25, 2024

Boomity.

Now Iowa as well. https://t.co/XT2yTmusWE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 25, 2024

Let's GOOOO.

Twenty states away from an Article V Convention... — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) January 25, 2024

Interesting point.

There are 27 GOP governors, where are the 13 that haven't spoken up yet? pic.twitter.com/hPmCUVPSX8 — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) January 25, 2024

The whole country is watching.

Time to make history.

