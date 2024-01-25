Mass Shooting in Illinois Ends in Suicide in Texas - Gains Nearly NO...
Hold the LINE! List of States Standing With Texas and AGAINST Biden Over the Border Continues to GROW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on January 25, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It has been awesome watching governors from states all across the country backing Governor Abbott in his fight against Biden and the federal government when it comes to securing our southern border. You'd think our president would want to protect the borders of our country and our sovereignty, NOT fight against a governor of a state in his own country for trying to do just that.

But here we are.

And as you all know, Biden is the suck of ALL sucks.

Bill Melugin is keeping track of the states standing with Texas - is your state listed?

All red states.

Shocker.

There are a few more.

Boomity.

Let's GOOOO.

Interesting point.

The whole country is watching.

Time to make history.

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN GREG ABBOTT SOUTHERN BORDER

