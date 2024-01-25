MSNBC's Joy Reid Spends Several Minutes Ranting About How Trump Is Just Like...
David Hogg's Attempt at Convincing Democrats to NOT Lose Hope for 2024 Funniest...
Border Brawl, Another Kari Lake Bribe, Trudeau vs Tucker, and 'Terrorism' Tattletales
Look Who Made Up a Majority of Nikki Haley Votes in New Hampshire
THIS --> Megyn Kelly Pulls ZERO Punches in Merciless Post About WHY the...
BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in...
Oilfield Rando Has a Reminder for Journos Alarmed by Number of Media Layoffs
And There Will Be MUCH Rejoicing! Taylor Lorenz Warns Of the End of...
Adam Schiff's Gross Lie About His Family and the Holocaust Gets Debunked In...
President of Union That Endorsed Biden Admitted 'Great Majority' of Members WON'T Vote...
Erick Erickson Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Perfectly SCHOOL the Media...
Glenn Youngkin's Kick-A*S Post Dragging Biden While Throwing VA's Support Behind TX Trigge...
STRAIGHT In Our Veins! John Kennedy Once AGAIN Leaves 'Em Speechless in Southern...
'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to...

Are We NOT Doing Phrasing Anymore?! This Nikki Haley Headline Is SUCH a Doozy We're Officially Dead Now

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on January 25, 2024
Twitter/Meme

Ummm ... it's rare for us to see a headline that makes us look twice UNLESS it's something stupid from NBC, CNN, WaPo, etc. We expect them to write bad headlines because that's their bread and butter. But when this from zerohedge crossed our timeline we not only stopped once, or even twice, we stopped three times which in the Twitter world is almost unheard of.

Advertisement

This is something else.

FINE, the fact we laughed at it AND wrote about it proves we're immature and easily amused. We own it.

Besides the headline, the story itself is pretty alarming. 

This Hoffman fella sounds like trouble. Bad dude.

From Zeroheadge:

"If America is to avoid another Trump presidency, it will be because Trump loses an election next year. If he is to lose, it will either be to Nikki Haley in the primary, or Joe Biden in the general," he wrote on LinkedIn, noting that he gave to Haley's super PAC after listening to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speak at the DealBook conference in support of Haley.

That calculus for Hoffman appears to have changed as Haley lost the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary to Trump. Hoffman is one of Haley’s first wealthy donors to start heading for the exits as she tries to remain in the primary race against Trump.

A Republican fundraiser told CNBC on Wednesday that three clients who each helped Haley raise up to $100,000 for her campaign are now opting out of assisting the former U.N. ambassador.

Others explained that while they plan to speak out publicly in support of Haley, they aren’t convinced they’ll be able to raise much money for her campaign since she’s winless so far in the primary season. -CNBC

More recently, Hoffman bankrolled Trump 'rape is sexy' accuser E. Jean Carroll.

Recommended

BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in 2020 (Screenshots)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bankrolled E. Jean Carroll.

Hrm.

Twitter had a very similar reaction to ours:

DEFINITELY gets your attention.

Heh.

Annnd fin.

======================================================================

Related:

THIS --> Megyn Kelly Pulls ZERO Punches in Merciless Post About WHY the 'Media Bloodbath' Continues

BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in 2020 (Screenshots)

And There Will Be MUCH Rejoicing! Taylor Lorenz Warns Of the End of Media as SHE Knows It and LOL (Watch)

Adam Schiff's Gross Lie About His Family and the Holocaust Gets Debunked In Real-Time and It's GLORIOUS

Erick Erickson Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Perfectly SCHOOL the Media About Abbott and SCOTUS

======================================================================

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HEADLINE NIKKI HALEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in 2020 (Screenshots)
Sam J.
THIS --> Megyn Kelly Pulls ZERO Punches in Merciless Post About WHY the 'Media Bloodbath' Continues
Sam J.
Adam Schiff's Gross Lie About His Family and the Holocaust Gets Debunked In Real-Time and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
And There Will Be MUCH Rejoicing! Taylor Lorenz Warns Of the End of Media as SHE Knows It and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Oilfield Rando Has a Reminder for Journos Alarmed by Number of Media Layoffs
Doug P.
Glenn Youngkin's Kick-A*S Post Dragging Biden While Throwing VA's Support Behind TX Triggers SO MUCH Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in 2020 (Screenshots) Sam J.
Advertisement