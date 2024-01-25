Are We NOT Doing Phrasing Anymore?! This Nikki Haley Headline Is SUCH a Doozy We're Officially Dead Now

Ummm ... it's rare for us to see a headline that makes us look twice UNLESS it's something stupid from NBC, CNN, WaPo, etc. We expect them to write bad headlines because that's their bread and butter. But when this from zerohedge crossed our timeline we not only stopped once, or even twice, we stopped three times which in the Twitter world is almost unheard of.

This is something else.

FINE, the fact we laughed at it AND wrote about it proves we're immature and easily amused. We own it.

Reid Hoffman Pulls Out Of Nikki Haley After New Hampshire Pounding https://t.co/rT5G3poWd9 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 24, 2024

Besides the headline, the story itself is pretty alarming.

This Hoffman fella sounds like trouble. Bad dude.

From Zeroheadge:

"If America is to avoid another Trump presidency, it will be because Trump loses an election next year. If he is to lose, it will either be to Nikki Haley in the primary, or Joe Biden in the general," he wrote on LinkedIn, noting that he gave to Haley's super PAC after listening to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speak at the DealBook conference in support of Haley. That calculus for Hoffman appears to have changed as Haley lost the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary to Trump. Hoffman is one of Haley’s first wealthy donors to start heading for the exits as she tries to remain in the primary race against Trump. A Republican fundraiser told CNBC on Wednesday that three clients who each helped Haley raise up to $100,000 for her campaign are now opting out of assisting the former U.N. ambassador. Others explained that while they plan to speak out publicly in support of Haley, they aren’t convinced they’ll be able to raise much money for her campaign since she’s winless so far in the primary season. -CNBC More recently, Hoffman bankrolled Trump 'rape is sexy' accuser E. Jean Carroll.

Bankrolled E. Jean Carroll.

Hrm.

Twitter had a very similar reaction to ours:

I love this. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 24, 2024

quite the headline there — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) January 24, 2024

Phrasing is nice — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) January 24, 2024

Brilliant headline 😂 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 25, 2024

DEFINITELY gets your attention.

Heh.

Best headline ever! — Judianna (@Judianna) January 24, 2024

That is typically the time to pull out. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) January 25, 2024

Annnd fin.

======================================================================

