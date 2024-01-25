Erick Erickson Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Perfectly SCHOOL the Media About Abbott and SCOTUS

Remember when our pals in the media insisted Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people? We're pretty sure some of them still are pushing this seriously debunked lie they spewed several years back now. Suppose that old saying is true, repeat a lie often enough and (stupid) people will believe it.

Advertisement

Case in point, the number of reporters who are convinced Greg Abbott is defying the Supreme Court. Yeah yeah yeah, we get it, they love the idea of a Republican governor maybe even being ARRESTED for being such a xenophobic, racist, white supremacist or whatever, but the reality is not nearly so dramatic.

Erick Erickson took it up on himself to break out the puppets and crayons in an attempt to set them straight.

Dear Reporters, please get the story right -- Greg Abbott is not defying the Supreme Court. The Court's order did not affect actions Texas can or cannot take, but merely vacated an injunction against the federal government. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 25, 2024

Seems pretty simple albeit a bit boring and we know, the mainstream media needs the DRAMA for clicks and taps. Explaining the reality of what has happened won't spark freak-outs on social media and give them days of headlines screeching about a CIVIL WAR.

And they wonder why none of us feel all that bad for journalists when they get laid off.

I want Gov Abbott to have a showdown with Biden over immigration and drive home the point to the voters whose side Joe Biden is on. — Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) January 25, 2024

It would be awesome but unfortunately it's Biden who would just get confused, angry and likely wander off.

Dude, you're supporting sedition — Kravitzing Guru. (@MeexMommy) January 25, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This is your brain on the mainstream media. Heh.

They know that. They just lie. — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) January 25, 2024

Fair point.

The mainstream media isn't exactly known for caring about the truth or telling the true or full story. But hopefully, Erick's tweet makes its way around the Twittersphere, and some people who aren't irretrievably stupid will see it and educate themselves.

We're not holding our breath on that happening, of course.

======================================================================

Related:

Glenn Youngkin's Kick-A*S Post Dragging Biden While Throwing VA's Support Behind TX Triggers SO MUCH Dumb

STRAIGHT In Our Veins! John Kennedy Once AGAIN Leaves 'Em Speechless in Southern Border TAKEDOWN (Watch)

Peter Doocy STUNS John Kirby in Back and Forth About Illegals Crossing Biden's Southern Border (Watch)

Councilman Josh McBroom Telling Rich, White Lefties to Put Up or Shut Up On Housing Illegals is GLORIOUS

Advertisement

Montage of Biden Saying HORRIBLE Things to People (Even Journos!) a Reminder of Who He REALLY Is (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.