Erick Erickson Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Perfectly SCHOOL the Media About Abbott and SCOTUS

Sam J.
January 25, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Remember when our pals in the media insisted Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people? We're pretty sure some of them still are pushing this seriously debunked lie they spewed several years back now. Suppose that old saying is true, repeat a lie often enough and (stupid) people will believe it.

Case in point, the number of reporters who are convinced Greg Abbott is defying the Supreme Court. Yeah yeah yeah, we get it, they love the idea of a Republican governor maybe even being ARRESTED for being such a xenophobic, racist, white supremacist or whatever, but the reality is not nearly so dramatic.

Erick Erickson took it up on himself to break out the puppets and crayons in an attempt to set them straight.

Seems pretty simple albeit a bit boring and we know, the mainstream media needs the DRAMA for clicks and taps. Explaining the reality of what has happened won't spark freak-outs on social media and give them days of headlines screeching about a CIVIL WAR.

And they wonder why none of us feel all that bad for journalists when they get laid off.

It would be awesome but unfortunately it's Biden who would just get confused, angry and likely wander off.

This is your brain on the mainstream media. Heh.

Fair point.

The mainstream media isn't exactly known for caring about the truth or telling the true or full story. But hopefully, Erick's tweet makes its way around the Twittersphere, and some people who aren't irretrievably stupid will see it and educate themselves.

We're not holding our breath on that happening, of course.





