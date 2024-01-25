Glenn Youngkin's Kick-A*S Post Dragging Biden While Throwing VA's Support Behind TX Triggers SO MUCH Dumb

Full disclosure, this editor is completely and totally biased as she lives in Virginia and Glenn Youngkin is her awesome, rad, fantastic, amazing governor. That being said, you don't have to be a Virginian to appreciate how epic this post is, especially knowing the mouth-breathers in blue parts of Virginia will lose whatever is left of their minds when they see it.

Virginia stands with Texas. @GregAbbott_TX is doing the job Joe Biden and his border czar refuse to do to secure our border.



The Biden administration has turned every state into a border state. We must stop the flow of fentanyl, save lives, and secure our southern border. https://t.co/XaPu2RqJBP — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) January 25, 2024

Other governors (DeSantis, Kemp, etc.) of red states have also come out in support of Abbott and Texas. Hey, if our president won't do what needs to be done to protect our borders and our people, then it falls to the states.

Whether he and his Marxist lackeys like it or not.

Thank you, Governor. This makes me proud to be a Virginian. — Mary Grace Media Official (@RealMaryGrace1) January 25, 2024

Sadly, there is a whole lot of dumb on Youngkin's post - that being said, here couldn't be a 'whole lot of dumb' on a thread without Twitchy 'favorite,' Luke Zaleski.

MAGA now has the wedge to incite a civil war and war with Mexico it has long sought. It’s all so obvious it seems scripted and the fact that ACB is the deciding vote is😘

When Putin finally gets his North America fracture thanks to MAGA can we admit the insurrection happened? — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 25, 2024

PROTECTING OUR BORDER IS INCITING A CIVIL WAR.

Ok, there is a bit more stupid in the replies:

So you're for defying the Supreme Court? Got it. — Phyllis Jordan (@phylliswjordan) January 25, 2024

Are we witnessing a new Confederacy being born?



What a time to be alive. 😳 — Adam Gaertner 🇺🇸 (@veryvirology) January 25, 2024

Or, and hear us out, Biden is just ignoring the safety of his own country and could easily fix it IF the people pulling his strings weren't working to hard to destroy our sovereignty.

So we can arrest you too Youngkin? Good to know. — 🌲🐼 JadeForestPanda 🐼🌲 (@LizHaynes19) January 25, 2024

