Glenn Youngkin's Kick-A*S Post Dragging Biden While Throwing VA's Support Behind TX Triggers SO MUCH Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on January 25, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Full disclosure, this editor is completely and totally biased as she lives in Virginia and Glenn Youngkin is her awesome, rad, fantastic, amazing governor. That being said, you don't have to be a Virginian to appreciate how epic this post is, especially knowing the mouth-breathers in blue parts of Virginia will lose whatever is left of their minds when they see it.

Hu-freaking-zzah.

Other governors (DeSantis, Kemp, etc.) of red states have also come out in support of Abbott and Texas. Hey, if our president won't do what needs to be done to protect our borders and our people, then it falls to the states.

Whether he and his Marxist lackeys like it or not.

HOLD THE LINE.

YAAAAAS indeed.

Sadly, there is a whole lot of dumb on Youngkin's post - that being said, here couldn't be a 'whole lot of dumb' on a thread without Twitchy 'favorite,' Luke Zaleski.

Woof.

PROTECTING OUR BORDER IS INCITING A CIVIL WAR.

Bro.

Dude.

No.

Ok, there is a bit more stupid in the replies:

Or, and hear us out, Biden is just ignoring the safety of his own country and could easily fix it IF the people pulling his strings weren't working to hard to destroy our sovereignty. 

So much dumb.

So little time.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GREG ABBOTT TEXAS GLENN YOUNGKIN
