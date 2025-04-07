Rep. Eric Swalwell Thinks Eric Swalwell Looked Pretty Tough on That 'Hands Off'...
Jurassic Bark: Scientists Resurrect Once-Extinct Dire Wolf

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 07, 2025
imgflip

It's been 4,282 days since the last (but not final) installment of George R.R. Martin's 'Game of Thrones' was published. While fans have been waiting for the conclusion that will likely never come, scientists have managed to resurrect the dire wolf ten millennia after it went extinct:

More from TIME:

Romulus and Remus are doing what puppies do: chasing, tussling, nipping, nuzzling. But there’s something very un-puppylike about the snowy white 6-month olds—their size, for starters. At their young age they already measure nearly 4 ft. long, tip the scales at 80 lb., and could grow to 6 ft. and 150 lb. Then there’s their behavior: the angelic exuberance puppies exhibit in the presence of humans—trotting up for hugs, belly rubs, kisses—is completely absent. They keep their distance, retreating if a person approaches. Even one of the handlers who raised them from birth can get only so close before Romulus and Remus flinch and retreat. This isn’t domestic canine behavior, this is wild lupine behavior: the pups are wolves. Not only that, they’re dire wolves—which means they have cause to be lonely.

The dire wolf once roamed an American range that extended as far south as Venezuela and as far north as Canada, but not a single one has been seen in over 10,000 years, when the species went extinct. Plenty of dire wolf remains have been discovered across the Americas, however, and that presented an opportunity for a company named Colossal Biosciences

This writer is of two minds: on one hand, cute quasi-doggos!

On the other: have these people not seen 'Jurassic Park'?!

Where's Ian Malcolm when you need him?

There he is.

But the dire wolf is so FLOOFY!

Where is the line?

And this writer's seen 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' and she hates the scene where the brontosaurus dies on the island, so let's not bring back a dinosaur just to off it, okay?

They're scientists, no miracle workers.

Heh.

As this writer said.

And we're clearly not alone in thinking this.

But wait -- what if this is all a lead into Martin dropping the next installment?

(It's not, but a girl can dream)

'Feral Dire Wolves' would make a great band name, though.

Tags: ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT GAME OF THRONES TIME

