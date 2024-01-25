President of Union That Endorsed Biden Admitted 'Great Majority' of Members WON'T Vote...
STRAIGHT In Our Veins! John Kennedy Once AGAIN Leaves 'Em Speechless in Southern Border TAKEDOWN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on January 25, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senator John Kennedy really and truly does have a way with words. Somehow, someway, he can absolutely tear someone apart while smiling and coming across as some friendly neighborhood good ol' boy. You almost want to thank him for making you look stupid ... almost.

Advertisement

And boy howdy, he definitely made Joe Biden (and the Democrats by default) look stupid talking about our open, leaking southern border.

The football team comparison is just perfect, trust us.

Watch:

We'd have fired the mascot by now.

Yes.

ESPECIALLY the mascot. Heh.

Fair point. We're not sure the Biden admin could do a worse job if they tried. Heck, some people believe they ARE trying to do a bad job ... *adjusts tinfoil*

This is also the truth EXCEPT for the Americans who, for whatever reason, care more about women being able to kill their unborn children so they're willing to overlook our sieve of a border, tanking economy, job losses, and funding wars around the globe.

So Kennedy is right, THOSE Americans need to wake TF up and sooner than later.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Tags: SOUTHERN BORDER

