STRAIGHT In Our Veins! John Kennedy Once AGAIN Leaves 'Em Speechless in Southern Border TAKEDOWN (Watch)

Senator John Kennedy really and truly does have a way with words. Somehow, someway, he can absolutely tear someone apart while smiling and coming across as some friendly neighborhood good ol' boy. You almost want to thank him for making you look stupid ... almost.

And boy howdy, he definitely made Joe Biden (and the Democrats by default) look stupid talking about our open, leaking southern border.

The football team comparison is just perfect, trust us.

Watch:

It’s time for America to wake up and smell the incompetence: The border is wide open.



I read somewhere that if the White House were a football team and performed like this, we would’ve already fired the coach, the athletic director, and the mascot. pic.twitter.com/RuzBK603gT — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 24, 2024

We'd have fired the mascot by now.

Yes.

ESPECIALLY the mascot. Heh.

This is without doubt the least trustworthy, competent, patriotic and Constitutional American administration I've seen in my 79 laps around the sun, and that includes all three branches and most agencies. SMH — Keith Higgins (@emrai62) January 24, 2024

Fair point. We're not sure the Biden admin could do a worse job if they tried. Heck, some people believe they ARE trying to do a bad job ... *adjusts tinfoil*

Senator Kennedy, well said. Keep up the great work. We need a secure border ASAP. — Louis (@Louie58297) January 24, 2024

I love you Senator Kennedy, but you are being too kind to the Biden Admin. It's not incompetence, it's plain evil — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) January 25, 2024

Most Americans are awake! Our representatives don't represent us! They are either compromised or don't care! We need more like you, sir. — E Kay Sims Author (@AuthorEKaySims) January 24, 2024

This is also the truth EXCEPT for the Americans who, for whatever reason, care more about women being able to kill their unborn children so they're willing to overlook our sieve of a border, tanking economy, job losses, and funding wars around the globe.

So Kennedy is right, THOSE Americans need to wake TF up and sooner than later.

