Montage of Biden Saying HORRIBLE Things to People (Even Journos!) a Reminder of Who He REALLY Is (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on January 23, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We are sharing this post from Simon Ateba who was good enough to compile Joe Biden acting like a serious a-hole over and over and over again as a reminder so people remember who it is we're really dealing with.

And who the real enemy (so dramatic, we know, but it's true) really is.

It's not the people who agree with you on about 80% or more. Just sayin'.

Watch this:

Such an a-hole.

Actually, he's way worse but this is a PG-13 site and we don't want to get in trouble. Suppose we can say he's bad, corrupt, destructive, hateful, heinous, hideous, malevolent, malicious, nefarious, ugly, unpleasant, vicious, vile, villainous, wicked, foul, low, offensive, poison and wrong without getting in trouble. 

Let's hear it for the Thesaurus.

Or, you know, we could just say he sucks and be done with it.

Wow, we'd forgotten some of those.

We all know how much our pals in the media love Trump.

He really is.

We are simply not a serious country under this mean old man.

Sam J.
Interesting.

Yup.

