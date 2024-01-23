Montage of Biden Saying HORRIBLE Things to People (Even Journos!) a Reminder of Who He REALLY Is (Watch)

We are sharing this post from Simon Ateba who was good enough to compile Joe Biden acting like a serious a-hole over and over and over again as a reminder so people remember who it is we're really dealing with.

And who the real enemy (so dramatic, we know, but it's true) really is.

It's not the people who agree with you on about 80% or more. Just sayin'.

Watch this:

FLASHBACK: The other Biden when you ask him a tough question. WATCH pic.twitter.com/wnBbTXHblo — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 23, 2024

Such an a-hole.

Actually, he's way worse but this is a PG-13 site and we don't want to get in trouble. Suppose we can say he's bad, corrupt, destructive, hateful, heinous, hideous, malevolent, malicious, nefarious, ugly, unpleasant, vicious, vile, villainous, wicked, foul, low, offensive, poison and wrong without getting in trouble.

Let's hear it for the Thesaurus.

Or, you know, we could just say he sucks and be done with it.

Wow, we'd forgotten some of those.

That's probably close every tough question Biden is ever been asked. They are usually softballs. Trump would get asked that many, and more, tough questions every day. — Owlen--A Sowell Man (@OwlenRose) January 23, 2024

We all know how much our pals in the media love Trump.

He's a very mean man. — Lavey (@SpiritCatAthena) January 23, 2024

He really is.

If the press treated Biden like they treat Trump, he wouldn’t have made it to the White House. — GunsnGolf (@gunsngolf) January 23, 2024

We are simply not a serious country under this mean old man.

Interesting…. How he mentioned coke — Carl (@carlspaceness) January 23, 2024

Interesting.

Yup.

