LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 4:30 PM on June 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We realize it's Monday and we already rolled out Monday Morning Meme Madness, but this was too good to pass up.

It all started with a post from a German user saying that this image was spreading through Iranian channels.

Clearly, Iranian propagandists haven't mastered AI yet. LOL.

Hilarity ensued as the image made the rounds. The jet was massive. The people were massive compared to the buildings. Everything was just wrong.

The people of Twitter/X wasted no time making fun of the ridiculous image.

Oh no! What's next? Uranus? (Sorry.)

Not the giant Jew Shark! Israel is basically defenseless without it!

Oh, but that wasn't the only sealife the Iranians captured.

Nothing gets Jackson Hinkle's blood boiling faster than the giant Zionist squid.

Okay now, capturing Flipper is just too far. This madness must end.

'I love you. You love me. BOOM goes the IRGC.'

Fine, we'll let them have that one.

Meet the new governor of Iran.

Okay, that's actually to scale. LOL.

J.J. Spaun has reportedly said these claims are bogus.

Not R2-D2! This wasn't, of course, the only Star Wars-themed meme.

It almost looks like a place where you could bull's-eye womp rats.

Okay, okay, something for you Trekkies …

Captain Kirk will prevail!

Boats! They're capturing boats!

Worst. Cruise. Ever.

LOLOLOL.

The Conductor is arming up as we speak.

HAHA!

That settles it. Send the MOAB.

RIP, Hillary.

Our money's on the sphere.

Yes, that one is our favorite. How dare they! LOL

They're already negotiating her immediate return.

