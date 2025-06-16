LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda

We realize it's Monday and we already rolled out Monday Morning Meme Madness, but this was too good to pass up.

It all started with a post from a German user saying that this image was spreading through Iranian channels.

Clearly, Iranian propagandists haven't mastered AI yet. LOL.

das wird halt rr über iranische kanäle verbreitet pic.twitter.com/HfNNJ0CjVp — Mr. Klatsch (@mrklatsch) June 15, 2025

Hilarity ensued as the image made the rounds. The jet was massive. The people were massive compared to the buildings. Everything was just wrong.

The people of Twitter/X wasted no time making fun of the ridiculous image.

Oh no! What's next? Uranus? (Sorry.)

Iran has caught and killed Israel’s giant Jew Shark. pic.twitter.com/2kj0fOCoVS — 𝚉𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝚂𝚝𝚎𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝 🇺🇸 (@RightWingDad) June 15, 2025

Not the giant Jew Shark! Israel is basically defenseless without it!

Oh, but that wasn't the only sealife the Iranians captured.

IRAN HAS SHOT DOWN A GIANT ZIONIST SQUID pic.twitter.com/FK1VdZXRcc — Joo🎗️ (@JoosyJew) June 15, 2025

Nothing gets Jackson Hinkle's blood boiling faster than the giant Zionist squid.

Iran claims they have shot down one of Israel's notorious spy dolphins. https://t.co/igkTg7lGqi pic.twitter.com/w8IbTg04ei — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 15, 2025

Okay now, capturing Flipper is just too far. This madness must end.

Iran claims they shot down the Barney balloon at the Macy's Parade in 1997. pic.twitter.com/2hkUgMgEzG — G (@stevensongs) June 15, 2025

'I love you. You love me. BOOM goes the IRGC.'

BREAKING 🚨: Iran has announced they have captured Spaceship Earth. https://t.co/jRorUcVXOe pic.twitter.com/dItwzlYmM0 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 15, 2025

Fine, we'll let them have that one.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Iran has announced they have now taken Stacey Abram’s hostage pic.twitter.com/yYSOGdz6Sz — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 15, 2025

Meet the new governor of Iran.

BREAKING 🚨: Iran has now captured Gulliver! pic.twitter.com/BTUwnZfWK3 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 15, 2025

Okay, that's actually to scale. LOL.

BREAKING 🚨: Iran has announced they have captured Oakmont Country Club and secured the 125th U.S. Open Championship pic.twitter.com/C8nTle6u7y — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 15, 2025

J.J. Spaun has reportedly said these claims are bogus.

Breaking🚨 Iran has captured a rebel escape pod pic.twitter.com/dtAbkY5Bke — BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) June 15, 2025

Not R2-D2! This wasn't, of course, the only Star Wars-themed meme.

UPDATE: Iran has captured Israel's Death Star https://t.co/ooyxU5YJgn pic.twitter.com/p9AZ29MCPF — Genius Chad PhD (@GeniusChad) June 15, 2025

UPDATE: Iran has announced it has shot down Israel’s Star Destroyer https://t.co/2Z1by5izhN pic.twitter.com/Jy3vMkcE6E — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 15, 2025

Iranians have downed a freaking X-Wing - God help us all!! pic.twitter.com/gjCkkEfYZR — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) June 15, 2025

It almost looks like a place where you could bull's-eye womp rats.

Okay, okay, something for you Trekkies …

BREAKING: Iran Has Captured the U.S.S. Enterprise. Starfleet is finished. pic.twitter.com/octN5Mc8yh — Robert Bork III (@BobbyBorkIII) June 16, 2025

Captain Kirk will prevail!

🚨Breaking🚨

War escalates as Iran captures the USS Carl Vinson. pic.twitter.com/KCIlss88Rb — David Chase (@SirDavidChase) June 15, 2025

Boats! They're capturing boats!

BREAKING: Iran has captured the Israeli army's Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas. pic.twitter.com/mFh2u5osuo — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) June 15, 2025

Worst. Cruise. Ever.

🚨 Breaking 🚨



War escalates as Iran captures the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. https://t.co/gZPiKWBO1P pic.twitter.com/A9UoyPGzsx — Old Hollow Tree (@OldHollowTree) June 15, 2025

LOLOLOL.

🚨Breaking🚨

War escalates as Iran captures Thomas the Tank Engine. pic.twitter.com/CYXJEiZmgt — BERRY (@TheBringleberry) June 16, 2025

The Conductor is arming up as we speak.

BREAKING: Iran Has Captured an IDF 1983 Pontiac Acadian pic.twitter.com/70FHvPbv1d — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) June 15, 2025

HAHA!

🚨 BREAKING: Iran has captured a Buc-ee's gas station. This means WAR. pic.twitter.com/uIOjrpvktK — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) June 15, 2025

That settles it. Send the MOAB.

RIP, Hillary.

BREAKING 🚨: Iran has announced they have captured the Las Vegas Sphere. pic.twitter.com/gNZUb5xsRt — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) June 15, 2025

Our money's on the sphere.

🚨 BREAKING: Iran has captured Greta pic.twitter.com/oX1J7ChNjh — stepfanie tyler (@wildbarestepf) June 15, 2025

Yes, that one is our favorite. How dare they! LOL

They're already negotiating her immediate return.