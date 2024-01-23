CNN Journo's Cringe Behavior Around Kamala Harris Says SO MUCH About Media (And It Ain't GOOD) *WATCH*

We've known the mainstream media is basically the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party for a long long time so you'd think we'd expect this level of stupid from CNN especially but ... no. Starting to wonder if one of the basic requirements of working for CNN is being a 'fan' of politicians, especially Democrats like Kamala Harris.

This is gross, even for them.

Laura Coates was so MOVED just being in Kamala's presence. Think we can bring, 'Gag me with a spoon,' back? Because this is the perfect opportunity to say just that.

Yeah.

Watch this:

CNN reporter Laura Coates fights back tears while fawning over VP Harris:



"I'm struck just being in your presence. I was watching you on stage. Looking at you in the eye with your passion."



She then asks Kamala how anyone can be skeptical of her. VP blames sexism. pic.twitter.com/f8iJbRzsVw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2024

Gag us with a spoon.

Yes, the only reason anyone is skeptical of the idiot who's second in command is sexism. Forget that she's completely unqualified for the job and a disaster when dealing with any one issue ... we're sexist for understanding she's a train wreck.

Because of course.

Unbiased MSM is ded and gone — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) January 23, 2024

And honestly, we're not sure that it can ever come back.

It amazes me at the lack of dignity and/or lack of intellect in people in esteemed positions. We would do well to see people lift up of those with both. We are at rock bottom of civilization. — RasterCaster (@RealRaster) January 23, 2024

Certainly feels that way some days.

Perfect.

Yikes.

Pretty sure it's not going to get any more accurate than THIS one.

