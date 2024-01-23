Anti-Woke Comedians Are Making America Funny Again
Montage of Biden Saying HORRIBLE Things to People (Even Journos!) a Reminder of...
Can't Even Make This UP --> Med Student Threatens to Leave WI If...
WE Are the Carbon They Want to Remove: WHO Head Says the Quiet...
Cope and SEETHE! Adam Schiff's DESPERATE 'Damage Control' Post After Steve Garvey ENDED...
Peter Doocy Finally Has ENOUGH ... Let's Karine Jean-Pierre HAVE IT Over Biden's...
LOOK on Adam Schiff's FACE as Steve Garvey Takes Him And His Russian...
He's a Monster: Richard Hanania Makes the Most Ghoulish 'Justification' for Abortion Imagi...
Oh, Wow! It Turns Out Hunter Biden Actually Wanted to Know the Identity...
This Is the Way USN Capt. Chowdah Hill Enjoying Taco Tuesday While Thwarting...
Crying Chris Cuomo Criticizes Megyn Kelly's Recent Interview ... He Might Be a...
Are You Kitten Me? Get This Pawty Started! My Tucker and Catturd Interview...
Reporter Measures 'No Weapons Allowed' Sign After Mass Shooting, Finds It's Too Small
CBS 'Face the Nation' Airs Fake Voter Panel and Hides Participant's Ties to...

CNN Journo's Cringe Behavior Around Kamala Harris Says SO MUCH About Media (And It Ain't GOOD) *WATCH*

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on January 23, 2024
Twitter

We've known the mainstream media is basically the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party for a long long time so you'd think we'd expect this level of stupid from CNN especially but ... no. Starting to wonder if one of the basic requirements of working for CNN is being a 'fan' of politicians, especially Democrats like Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

This is gross, even for them.

Laura Coates was so MOVED just being in Kamala's presence. Think we can bring, 'Gag me with a spoon,' back? Because this is the perfect opportunity to say just that.

Yeah.

Watch this:

Gag us with a spoon.

Yes, the only reason anyone is skeptical of the idiot who's second in command is sexism. Forget that she's completely unqualified for the job and a disaster when dealing with any one issue ... we're sexist for understanding she's a train wreck.

Because of course.

And honestly, we're not sure that it can ever come back.

Certainly feels that way some days.

Perfect.

Yikes.

Pretty sure it's not going to get any more accurate than THIS one.

Recommended

Peter Doocy Finally Has ENOUGH ... Let's Karine Jean-Pierre HAVE IT Over Biden's Southern Border and DAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

WE Are the Carbon They Want to Remove: WHO Head Says the Quiet Part About Climate Change Out Loud (Watch)

Cope and SEETHE! Adam Schiff's DESPERATE 'Damage Control' Post After Steve Garvey ENDED Him VERY Telling

Peter Doocy Finally Has ENOUGH ... Let's Karine Jean-Pierre HAVE IT Over Biden's Southern Border and DAMN

LOOK on Adam Schiff's FACE as Steve Garvey Takes Him And His Russian Collusion Lies Apart is PERFECTION

Megyn Kelly's Take on Preferred Pronouns is Straight-FIRE so Cue Pro-Trans Harpies Melting DOWN in 3,2,1

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Peter Doocy Finally Has ENOUGH ... Let's Karine Jean-Pierre HAVE IT Over Biden's Southern Border and DAMN
Sam J.
Montage of Biden Saying HORRIBLE Things to People (Even Journos!) a Reminder of Who He REALLY Is (Watch)
Sam J.
Cope and SEETHE! Adam Schiff's DESPERATE 'Damage Control' Post After Steve Garvey ENDED Him VERY Telling
Sam J.
LOOK on Adam Schiff's FACE as Steve Garvey Takes Him And His Russian Collusion Lies Apart is PERFECTION
Sam J.
WE Are the Carbon They Want to Remove: WHO Head Says the Quiet Part About Climate Change Out Loud (Watch)
Sam J.
He's a Monster: Richard Hanania Makes the Most Ghoulish 'Justification' for Abortion Imaginable
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Peter Doocy Finally Has ENOUGH ... Let's Karine Jean-Pierre HAVE IT Over Biden's Southern Border and DAMN Sam J.
Advertisement