Photo Shows American 'War Crime' Committed Against Fleeing 'Civilians'

Megyn Kelly's Take on Preferred Pronouns is Straight-FIRE so Cue Pro-Trans Harpies Melting DOWN in 3,2,1

Sam J.
January 21, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy readers know, Martina Navratilova went OFF about a male golfer winning a women's tournament and while that was pretty brutal, Megyn Kelly took the opportunity to make a statement not only about men pretending to be women in sports but about how stupid preferred pronouns really are.

She nailed it, as usual.

Pronouns are a gateway drug to a very sick ideology.

Yup.

But those of us calling it out? We're the bad guys. 

Sadly, some women (and we're willing to bet few if any of them are actually athletes) are AOK with giving up their sports, spaces, and experiences to men who think they're women. Ironically, these same women have spent years (decades?!) accusing the patriarchy of ruining their lives.

The trans movement is literally the patriarchy.

We said what we said.

Because HE is a man.

Sam J.
Yup.

HE'S a mediocre golfer who pretends to be a woman so he can actually win something and cheater is far too kind of a word for him and other men who suck at their own sports so they put on some really bad makeup and a skirt to compete in women's sports.

