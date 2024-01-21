Megyn Kelly's Take on Preferred Pronouns is Straight-FIRE so Cue Pro-Trans Harpies Melting DOWN in 3,2,1

As Twitchy readers know, Martina Navratilova went OFF about a male golfer winning a women's tournament and while that was pretty brutal, Megyn Kelly took the opportunity to make a statement not only about men pretending to be women in sports but about how stupid preferred pronouns really are.

She nailed it, as usual.

A man just won the women’s golf tournament.

Also the correct pronoun is HE. He won. Not she. This is a great example of how using “preferred” pronouns obfuscates the offense. If a “she” had won there’d be no problem. PRONOUNS ARE A GATEWAY DRUG to a very sick ideology. https://t.co/L2kRZYL64g — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 20, 2024

Pronouns are a gateway drug to a very sick ideology.

Yup.

But those of us calling it out? We're the bad guys.

Women just aren’t doing enough about stopping it.



There are a few voices/fighters out there, the streets should be flooded with women protesting this crap. — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) January 20, 2024

Sadly, some women (and we're willing to bet few if any of them are actually athletes) are AOK with giving up their sports, spaces, and experiences to men who think they're women. Ironically, these same women have spent years (decades?!) accusing the patriarchy of ruining their lives.

The trans movement is literally the patriarchy.

We said what we said.

Looks like a man — JoJo 🌺 (@2IslandJoJo) January 20, 2024

Because HE is a man.

Pronouns are also about control, since no one uses them except when you're talking about someone, not to them. They want to control how people talk about them when they're not around. That's the ultimate in control. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 20, 2024

That would be the end of the LPGA and the beginning of LPGALGBTQIA, but this sort of thing will invite LIV to start a women's tour and that replace the LPGA. LPGA wouldn't survive that. — Neal Fondren (@NealFondren) January 20, 2024

Why do they use “her” for this cheating loser? What is the NYPost scared of? I hate it that even media outlets who don’t approve of this (which is why they publish stories calling it out), play the pronoun game. Really tired of it. — Amy 🇺🇸 ♀ (@amy_likes_owls) January 20, 2024

Yup.

HE'S a mediocre golfer who pretends to be a woman so he can actually win something and cheater is far too kind of a word for him and other men who suck at their own sports so they put on some really bad makeup and a skirt to compete in women's sports.

Advertisement

