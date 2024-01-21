THAT'S a T.K.O! Dana White Defends Free Speech While Going OFF on Journo and It's Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)

We could watch Dana White go off on a reporter about free speech multiple times a day all day, every day.

And twice on Sundays.

Especially the line, 'Free speech, buddy.'

The only thing that would have made that funnier is if he said, 'Little buddy.'

Watch THIS:

Dana White goes off on a reporter:



"It's ridiculous to say I give somebody a leash. Free speech, buddy. People can say whatever they want and they can believe whatever they want." pic.twitter.com/U7bTNQ38Hk — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 21, 2024

They're fighters.

What do they expect?

It's sort of like how Jonathan Chait thought it was somehow an insult to call Twitchy a conservative rage curator ... they are just clueless about anyone and everyone outside of their happy little media bubble where no one says anything they're not supposed to.

The rest of us live in reality, which is why we spend so much time pointing and laughing at the mainstream media.

Canadian media what a joke 🤣🤣 — MAGAVELLI The Don 🇺🇸🍊 (@mobius1333) January 21, 2024

Canadian media.

Heh.

WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL.

The Bud Light thing suddenly seems much less relevant with Dana.



Now I'm wondering if he really said, "Look, BL, if you're just giving away free money, I'll take it all day." https://t.co/tacWaicbjU — §paethon (@spaethon) January 21, 2024

Dana is a capitalist.

Just sayin'.

I really like this guy. It nice to hear someone talk like this. https://t.co/rtkLpKeBsv — Timothy Owens (@Timothy61063132) January 21, 2024

It's sorta crazy how refreshing and even invigorating common sense sounds when you spend so much time surrounded by woke rhetoric and implied social credit scores.

Huzzah.

