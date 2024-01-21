Let's Go Brandon! Journo Asks Illegal Where He's From and His Answer Sounds...
Michael Shellenberger Takes Soros and His Media Lapdogs Working to End Free Speech...
Martina Navratilova SLAMS Male Golf Player (He's a DUDE) and Goes OFF on...
Aww THANK YOU! Jonathan Chait TRIES Insulting Twitchy By Calling Us a 'Conservative...
Deep Dive Into Community Notes Member 'Enterprising Desert Raven' Reveals DAMNING Abuse of...
SHOCKER: Aliens Found in Peru in September 2023 Proven Not Real
Reagan National Airport Warns of Delays Because of Vehicles 'Exercising First Amendment Ri...
Spicy Chris Sununu Gives MAJOR Snark When Asked About Tim Scott
Hot Take: Most Reporters Were Sick to Death of Covering Donald Trump and...
'Ruby to the Rescue!' Officer Rescues Man From Frozen Lake With Help From...
Photo Shows American 'War Crime' Committed Against Fleeing 'Civilians'
Woman Wonders Who the Taylor Swift Equivalent is for Men and Twitter Digs...
Los Angeles Times Management Locks Employees Out of Slack
Chris Hayes Is Suddenly OK Mocking Physical Appearance As He Claims DeSantis Is...

THAT'S a T.K.O! Dana White Defends Free Speech While Going OFF on Journo and It's Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on January 21, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

We could watch Dana White go off on a reporter about free speech multiple times a day all day, every day.

And twice on Sundays.

Especially the line, 'Free speech, buddy.'

Advertisement

The only thing that would have made that funnier is if he said, 'Little buddy.'

Watch THIS:

They're fighters.

What do they expect?

It's sort of like how Jonathan Chait thought it was somehow an insult to call Twitchy a conservative rage curator ... they are just clueless about anyone and everyone outside of their happy little media bubble where no one says anything they're not supposed to.

The rest of us live in reality, which is why we spend so much time pointing and laughing at the mainstream media.

Canadian media.

Heh.

WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL.

Dana is a capitalist.

Just sayin'.

It's sorta crazy how refreshing and even invigorating common sense sounds when you spend so much time surrounded by woke rhetoric and implied social credit scores.

Recommended

Let's Go Brandon! Journo Asks Illegal Where He's From and His Answer Sounds a LOT Like a Threat (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Huzzah.

======================================================================

Related:

Let's Go Brandon! Journo Asks Illegal Where He's From and His Answer Sounds a LOT Like a Threat (Watch)

Michael Shellenberger Takes Soros & His Media Lapdogs Working Against Free Speech APART in BRUTAL Thread

Martina Navratilova SLAMS Male Golf Player (He's a DUDE) and Goes OFF on 'Male Bodies' in Women's Sports

Aww, THANK YOU! Jonathan Chait TRIES Insulting Twitchy By Calling Us a 'Conservative Rage Curator' and LOL

Deep Dive Into Community Notes Member 'Enterprising Desert Raven' Reveals DAMNING Abuse of the Program

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: FREE SPEECH MEDIA REPUBLICANS RIGHT TRUMP DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's Go Brandon! Journo Asks Illegal Where He's From and His Answer Sounds a LOT Like a Threat (Watch)
Sam J.
Michael Shellenberger Takes Soros and His Media Lapdogs Working to End Free Speech APART in BRUTAL Thread
Sam J.
Martina Navratilova SLAMS Male Golf Player (He's a DUDE) and Goes OFF on 'Male Bodies' in Women's Sports
Sam J.
Deep Dive Into Community Notes Member 'Enterprising Desert Raven' Reveals DAMNING Abuse of the Program
Sam J.
Aww THANK YOU! Jonathan Chait TRIES Insulting Twitchy By Calling Us a 'Conservative Rage Curator' and LOL
Sam J.
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Tiffany Justice Demolishes Joy Reid on Her Own Show (Watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let's Go Brandon! Journo Asks Illegal Where He's From and His Answer Sounds a LOT Like a Threat (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement