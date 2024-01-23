Cope and SEETHE! Adam Schiff's DESPERATE 'Damage Control' Post After Steve Garvey ENDED Him VERY Telling

Tell us you know you had your arse handed to you during a debate without telling us you know you had your arse handed to you during a debate, Schiff Head.

C'mon man, just accept you got worked (bodied even) and move on.

Advertisement

Then again, this is pretty great Twitchy fodder so ... go ahead. Try and do as much damage control as you can, and embarrass yourself even MORE. We love it.

Lots of Republicans like @SteveyGarvey6 falsely claim there is “no evidence of collusion” by Donald Trump.



Here’s the evidence: pic.twitter.com/W7Y1C4sZl5 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 23, 2024

HURR DURR.

Schiff wouldn't know actual evidence if it fell out of the sky, landed on his bugged-out-eyes-face, and started to wiggle.

He is indeed.

We know you never had evidence so stop lying….. every witness you called behind doors when directly asked if they evidence of collusion…. Every one of them said no — P-E-Z (@pez1963) January 23, 2024

Evidence? A debate where you are reminded that you were censured for lying about the evidence? — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) January 23, 2024

Quick, someone tell Adam they have those pics of naked Trump ... ha ha ha ha.

What a maroon.

Schiff, you were censured for it.



At minimum of $32,000,000 added to the taxpayers burden. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) January 23, 2024

Yeah, he sucks.

You got your ass handed to you by a baseball legend. Go away traitor. — George Caracciolo, Jr (@gCaracciolo_jr) January 23, 2024

And don't let the door hit ya' where the good Lord split ya' on the way out.

======================================================================

Related:

Peter Doocy Finally Has ENOUGH ... Let's Karine Jean-Pierre HAVE IT Over Biden's Southern Border and DAMN

LOOK on Adam Schiff's FACE as Steve Garvey Takes Him And His Russian Collusion Lies Apart is PERFECTION

Megyn Kelly's Take on Preferred Pronouns is Straight-FIRE so Cue Pro-Trans Harpies Melting DOWN in 3,2,1

THAT'S a T.K.O! Dana White Defends Free Speech While Going OFF on Journo and It's Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.