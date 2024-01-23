WE Are the Carbon They Want to Remove: WHO Head Says the Quiet...
Cope and SEETHE! Adam Schiff's DESPERATE 'Damage Control' Post After Steve Garvey ENDED Him VERY Telling

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on January 23, 2024

Tell us you know you had your arse handed to you during a debate without telling us you know you had your arse handed to you during a debate, Schiff Head.

C'mon man, just accept you got worked (bodied even) and move on.

Then again, this is pretty great Twitchy fodder so ... go ahead. Try and do as much damage control as you can, and embarrass yourself even MORE. We love it.

HURR DURR.

Schiff wouldn't know actual evidence if it fell out of the sky, landed on his bugged-out-eyes-face, and started to wiggle.

He is indeed.

Quick, someone tell Adam they have those pics of naked Trump ... ha ha ha ha.

What a maroon.

Yeah, he sucks.

Sam J.
And don't let the door hit ya' where the good Lord split ya' on the way out.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF

