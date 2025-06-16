VIP
Shakira’s Hypocrisy: Cries About ‘Fear’ in U.S. While Living Large with Green Card After Plea Deal

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/William Fernando Martinez, File

Shakira may claim that her hips don't lie, but it seems some other parts of her do. She literally said this nonsense when she was almost imprisoned in a whole other country for not paying taxes. She needs to get a grip! She's lucky she was even allowed to have a green card to be in the US with her criminal background.

If she wasn't able to buy her way out of her tax issues, she would never be in the United States. That sounds like a whole lot of privilege most people don't have. She is in Miami likely because Florida has such good tax provisions. It seems she just wants to jump around anywhere to avoid paying taxes.

She wants to live in countries, but not pay her fair share.

Alert DHS!

It's because she is famous and has money.

It appears that way.

Be safe out there, Shakira fans. 

Seems only fair since she is so 'fearful' in the United States.

They'll always look for a way to blame Trump.

Clearly, she isn't happy here. Maybe the US should help her get back home where she doesn't have to live in fear any longer. 

