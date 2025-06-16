Shakira’s Hypocrisy: Cries About ‘Fear’ in U.S. While Living Large with Green Card After Plea Deal

Shakira may claim that her hips don't lie, but it seems some other parts of her do. She literally said this nonsense when she was almost imprisoned in a whole other country for not paying taxes. She needs to get a grip! She's lucky she was even allowed to have a green card to be in the US with her criminal background.

Shakira said that being an immigrant in America under the Trump administration means "living in constant fear" in a recent interview https://t.co/5tniOdUc8X — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 15, 2025

Shakira was charged with tax evasion in Spain while claiming residency in the Bahamas. She avoided prison by taking a plea deal and paying millions in fines. Now she lives in a mansion in Miami with a green card. Pretty lucky to get one after dodging a conviction abroad. https://t.co/IPPDVbe7Pq — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) June 16, 2025

If she wasn't able to buy her way out of her tax issues, she would never be in the United States. That sounds like a whole lot of privilege most people don't have. She is in Miami likely because Florida has such good tax provisions. It seems she just wants to jump around anywhere to avoid paying taxes.

Not only a conviction abroad, but a conviction of tax fraud, i.e., a crime of moral turpitude. For most folks, that would be disqualifying for even obtaining a visa. — Liekitisn’t (@liekitisnot) June 16, 2025

Yeah, Shakira can shut up. Her hips may not lie, but her accountant apparently does (with her approval). https://t.co/Kk2J7e12jM — G_Mann (@GMann_19) June 16, 2025

She wants to live in countries, but not pay her fair share.

Sounds like she's a criminal illegal Alien who should be deported. https://t.co/DjPzmLoUSP — Kelly B (@Rosegirl62) June 16, 2025

Alert DHS!

My wife s Canadian. I can affirm that the legal process is long and expensive. (By normie standards…)



Shakira being here as a Permanent Resident with no familiar ties and a foreign conviction is sus AF. — Puck (@Puckstop31_) June 16, 2025

It's because she is famous and has money.

She is an *artist.* Her inspired renderings of truth, beauty, and goodness in song and dance require us to allow her slack in the degree of her adherence to merely positive laws binding lesser mortals. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) June 16, 2025

It appears that way.

Millions in fines?

Dang, guess that explains why she’s hiring cheap 3rd party to assemble her stage which has led to multiple shows being cancelled due to structural issues in the last 2 1/2 weeks. — Broly (@BuroriSaiyan) June 16, 2025

Be safe out there, Shakira fans.

She should move back to Colombia, where there is a communist president and constant terrorist attacks (20+ last week) by marxist rebels who would take her home and everything she has — Training Datum (@BAvanzar) June 16, 2025

Seems only fair since she is so 'fearful' in the United States.

How is trump to blame when Biden allowed 10M illegals to enter? — MobBarley420 (@MBarley420) June 16, 2025

They'll always look for a way to blame Trump.

@SecRubio How long do American citizens have to be humiliated and hated on our own soil by criminal aliens. She had to lie to gain entry/get that green card, right? — MAGA USA First! Pray for the USA. (@BackSpacerVille) June 16, 2025

Clearly, she isn't happy here. Maybe the US should help her get back home where she doesn't have to live in fear any longer.