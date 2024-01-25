Adam Schiff's Gross Lie About His Family and the Holocaust Gets Debunked In Real-Time and It's GLORIOUS

Everyone knows Adam Schiff is a liar - heck, we're all still waiting for him to provide the proof he said he had that would FINALLY prove Trump colluded with Russia. And sorry, but we can't help but think of the Russian DJs who punked him and claimed they had naked pics of Trump THAT of course, Schiff for Brains desperately wanted.

This guy is just a bad person.

Not a lot of great people become politicians, and that's fair, but Schiff is really gross even for a politician.

For example ...

My grandfather immigrated here. My great grandparents immigrated here.



My family came fleeing the Holocaust, in search of the American dream.



So many families come here fleeing violence and seeking a new life today. We must approach them with compassion. pic.twitter.com/HWBliEwtO3 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 23, 2024

He's trying to use this story to pretend our southern border is leaking because people are fleeing violence.

That's cute, right?

Except you know, it's gross and a lie.

They didn't walk across the southern border illegally.



Also, you're a liar. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 25, 2024

Do the math, bro.

Hey, if Adam won't, Charlie Kirk will:

Here's Lyin' Adam Schiff saying his family came to America fleeing the Holocaust.



Schiff's father, Edward Schiff was born in Massachusetts in 1928, and his mother, Sherrill Schiff née Glovsky was born in Massachusetts in 1933. Hitler didn't take power in Germany until 1933.… https://t.co/5ps3y5IXSW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 24, 2024

So unless Schiff's grandparents magically went back in time, there is no way his great-grandparents could have come to America fleeing the Holocaust. They would have come to America WAY before ... he had to know someone would fact-check this, yes?

Is now a good time to remind Schiff how Santos was expelled for telling a lie? Just spitballing.

Charlie, he said his GRANDFATHER and Great Grandparents not his mother and father immigrated here to the USA.



I am glad they left Germany when they did, probably saved their lives. Anyone can check the passenger manifest on any ship that left Germany bringing immigrants back… — WINNING STREAK™️🎲 (@JodyRossel_) January 24, 2024

Awww, look at her try and defend the lie.

Close but no.

So is your answer really going to be "actually, Schiff's grandfather escaped the Holocaust and then traveled back in time."



Enjoy:https://t.co/m9ZuCSR07e — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 24, 2024

More 'math':

https://t.co/yAcprBxXc9https://t.co/Jg1NM3TUkG



tfw your maternal grandfather was born in 1906 in New England and your paternal grandfather was born in 1903 in England, but you know your audience watched a particular movie in school, so you're making their lives about the movie — Mirth Dawg (@no2monkeypox) January 24, 2024

Schiff has no shame.

But we knew that already.

He’s shameless. Just like the democrats like their politicians. pic.twitter.com/3AmGhQk0w3 — BernieBro’nt (@BernieBront) January 24, 2024

Now, now, that's not fair.

Schiff's nose should be WAY longer.

