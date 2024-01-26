Riley Gaines Brutally Calls Lia (Will) Thomas OUT for Trying to Sue His Way Onto the WOMEN'S Olympic Team

BREAKING: Georgia State Senate Votes to Empanel a Committee to Investigate Fani Willis
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Would you look at that? Will Thomas (or Lia, whatever) has taken legal action against World Aquatics for not allowing a man (him) to take part in women's sports. Talk about the patriarchy. Seems he thinks he should be allowed to compete on the Olympics women's swimming team.

Advertisement

Nice try, Will.

He should just go swim with the men since, you know, he's a man.

From the New York Post:

Controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is taking secret legal action in a bid to overturn a ban on biological males competing alongside women – and hopes to take part in the Paris Olympic trials, according to a report.

Thomas, 24, has hired the Canadian law firm Tyr to ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to overturn the rules imposed by World Aquatics after she became the first openly trans person to win an NCAA Division I title, the Telegraph reported.

She has not competed since 2022, when World Aquatics introduced rules that prohibit anyone who has undergone “any part of male puberty” from the female category.

Prior to that, trans women were allowed to compete if they lowered their testosterone levels.

Advertisement

'Secret legal action'.

Sounds like he knows this isn't a good idea, otherwise why keep it secret?

He's. A. Dude.

Yup.

And a psychologist.

Oh, settle down, it's a joke.

Exactly. Women must refuse to compete against men who think they own women's sports.

Sadly, it seems to be the only to stop it.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: OLYMPICS TRANS WOMEN'S MARCH LIA THOMAS

