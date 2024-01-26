Riley Gaines Brutally Calls Lia (Will) Thomas OUT for Trying to Sue His Way Onto the WOMEN'S Olympic Team

Would you look at that? Will Thomas (or Lia, whatever) has taken legal action against World Aquatics for not allowing a man (him) to take part in women's sports. Talk about the patriarchy. Seems he thinks he should be allowed to compete on the Olympics women's swimming team.

Nice try, Will.

🚨Lia (Will) Thomas has reportedly taken legal action against World Aquatics for implementing guidelines that prevent him from competing in women's category.



A successful suit would bid a potential spot on the women's Olympic team pic.twitter.com/UeRbIniIzH — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 26, 2024

He should just go swim with the men since, you know, he's a man.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas mounted secret legal fight to overturn ban, with sights on the Olympics: report https://t.co/VCKLu2p26m pic.twitter.com/y4b7Lepkjw — New York Post (@nypost) January 26, 2024

From the New York Post:

Controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is taking secret legal action in a bid to overturn a ban on biological males competing alongside women – and hopes to take part in the Paris Olympic trials, according to a report. Thomas, 24, has hired the Canadian law firm Tyr to ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to overturn the rules imposed by World Aquatics after she became the first openly trans person to win an NCAA Division I title, the Telegraph reported. She has not competed since 2022, when World Aquatics introduced rules that prohibit anyone who has undergone “any part of male puberty” from the female category. Prior to that, trans women were allowed to compete if they lowered their testosterone levels.

'Secret legal action'.

Sounds like he knows this isn't a good idea, otherwise why keep it secret?

This whole debate is ridiculous. The advantage is based in biology not psychology, so the rules should also be based in biology not psychology. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) January 26, 2024

He's. A. Dude.

Yup.

Dude needs a haircut — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) January 26, 2024

And a psychologist.

Oh, settle down, it's a joke.

He’s truly pathetic — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) January 26, 2024

If he wins, every woman should just walk out. If he’s the only one doing any so-called competing, the whole thing just goes away. The force of law or civil governance has no power if enough people simply refuse to comply. — tonytypesalot.substack.com (@tonytypesalot) January 26, 2024

Exactly. Women must refuse to compete against men who think they own women's sports.

Sadly, it seems to be the only to stop it.

