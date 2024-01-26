Trump in the Room With You Right Now? FL Dem ROASTED for Claiming Trump 'Owns' Biden's Border Crisis

Hey, would someone do us a favor and let this Jared Moskowitz fella know Trump is not currently in government in any capacity and has zero ability to kill any bill? We know, Democrats aren't always the brightest crayons in the box and they only know how to blame Trump for any and everything, but this is just dumb.

Luckily, it was SO dumb he got schooled, dropped, dragged, and then schooled some more for it.

Take a look at this masterpiece of dumb:

Donald Trump just killed the Republican Bill to stop the border and fentanyl crisis so that he can use it as an election issue for the next 10 months.



Donald Trump now owns the border crisis. — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) January 25, 2024

We also get why he might want to put the border crisis on Trump considering it's a huge mess for the Watermelon in Chief but yeah ... ain't nobody buying this crap. Not even a little.

You mean the guy who actually followed the law and closed the border? The guy who Biden undid through executive orders? Do you have any idea how disconnected and brain-dead you just proved you are? Delete this. Th is is really really stupid. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 26, 2024

Biden can stop the invasion any time he wants. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 26, 2024

'He wants' - that's the key. Biden doesn't want to stop it. Ok, if we're being fair we're pretty sure Biden has no idea what he wants (other than chocolate chocolate chip ice cream).

See?! We can be fair and stuff.

Are you saying that Trump is more powerful than #JoeBiden and all the current members of Congress? It sounds like that's what you're saying. Wow! Is Trump the most powerful man in the universe? We definitely need him back in office then. Should he wear a cape? pic.twitter.com/uoBBUIxuGh — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 25, 2024

Heh.

Quick check here Jared:



What year is this?



What month and day is it?



Who’s the current president? pic.twitter.com/V7djeYfLZk — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) January 25, 2024

So... Trump *is* the President after all? Is that your argument? — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) January 25, 2024

Is Donald Trump in the room with you right now, Jared? — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 25, 2024

Heh again.

Could well be the best meme ever.

You all have gone from:



“There is no crisis at the border!”



To:



“Okay there is a crisis, BUT IT’S DEFINITELY TRUMP’S FAULT!”



For the last 8 years you all have been saying it was racist to secure the border. You have ZERO credibility. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 25, 2024

Nope.

And this tweet didn't make things any better.

