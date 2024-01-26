Sean Davis Translates What's Being Reported As Biden Delivering a 'Win for Environmentalis...
Trump in the Room With You Right Now? FL Dem ROASTED for Claiming Trump 'Owns' Biden's Border Crisis

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on January 26, 2024
Twitchy

Hey, would someone do us a favor and let this Jared Moskowitz fella know Trump is not currently in government in any capacity and has zero ability to kill any bill? We know, Democrats aren't always the brightest crayons in the box and they only know how to blame Trump for any and everything, but this is just dumb. 

Luckily, it was SO dumb he got schooled, dropped, dragged, and then schooled some more for it.

Take a look at this masterpiece of dumb:

We also get why he might want to put the border crisis on Trump considering it's a huge mess for the Watermelon in Chief but yeah ... ain't nobody buying this crap. Not even a little.

'He wants' - that's the key. Biden doesn't want to stop it. Ok, if we're being fair we're pretty sure Biden has no idea what he wants (other than chocolate chocolate chip ice cream).

See?! We can be fair and stuff. 

Heh.

Heh again.

Could well be the best meme ever.

Nope.

And this tweet didn't make things any better.

