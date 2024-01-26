Chaya Raichik DROPS 'Privileged Oppressor' from NBC Writing Hit-Piece on Her and it's SAVAGE Perfection

NBC can't deal with Chaya Richik. For some reason, a conservative woman who has her own opinions and DARES share videos that horrible people knowingly and willingly post to TikTok makes her enemy number one with these yahoos.

That's why every time we see them try and take her down with yet another hit-piece we just laugh.

They can't beat her and it makes them nuts.

For example:

Dave from NBC reached out for comment about a DEI piece he’s writing. Dave is white so he’s probably a privileged oppressor. I told him I will only talk to black, Latinx, or LGBTQ reporters ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/JXCJpcJayT — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 25, 2024

GOOD for Chaya not to allow some white male oppressor to force her into giving him comments.

She should only talk to a black, Latinx, or LGBTQ supporter because THAT would be equitable.

Heh.

Smart answer, Chaya. You can't trust these whiteys. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 26, 2024

HAAAAAAA

We mean, fair point. White men are bad and stuff.

You should follow up with Dave and say you’ll do an interview with him if he pays reparations to the slaves he benefitted from — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 25, 2024

Good call.

These “inquiries” tend to have the same ransom note “care to comment before I do the thing” tone. — Pray for 𝕽𝖊𝖎𝖌𝖓 ☧ ✝︎ (@PrayingForReign) January 25, 2024

Because it's not actually about their story or writing, it's about a threat. They want her to feel afraid, and intimidated ... and obviously, they continue to bark up the wrong tree.

And they wonder why so few of us have any sympathy for the journos being laid off.

