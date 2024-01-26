BREAKING: Georgia State Senate Votes to Empanel a Committee to Investigate Fani Willis
Here's Who the Biden WH Met With Before Deciding to Kill a Natural...
Don't MESS With Texas! TX Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick issues WARNING to the...
Riley Gaines Brutally Calls Lia (Will) Thomas OUT for Trying to Sue His...
Sean Davis Translates What's Being Reported As Biden Delivering a 'Win for Environmentalis...
Fulton County Taxpayer Rips Fani Willis
Kat Tenbarge Crafts Hilariously IMPRESSIVE Self-Own Trying to Shame Twitter/X for Cheering...
Trump in the Room With You Right Now? FL Dem ROASTED for Claiming...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Gets Some Brutal Reminders After Slamming 'Soft on Violent Crime...
Bill Melugin Takes Lefty 'News Account' APART for Deliberately Misrepresenting OLD Footage...
'Stephen, You Writing Comedy Now?' Apparently Pennywise Isn't the Only Clown from Maine
Ted Cruz DESTROYS Senate Border Bill : ‘If You Think This Bill is...
Mehdi Hasan Says Texas Defying the Supreme Court Is the Biggest Story in...
Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists

Chaya Raichik DROPS 'Privileged Oppressor' from NBC Writing Hit-Piece on Her and it's SAVAGE Perfection

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on January 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

NBC can't deal with Chaya Richik. For some reason, a conservative woman who has her own opinions and DARES share videos that horrible people knowingly and willingly post to TikTok makes her enemy number one with these yahoos.

Advertisement

That's why every time we see them try and take her down with yet another hit-piece we just laugh.

They can't beat her and it makes them nuts.

For example:

GOOD for Chaya not to allow some white male oppressor to force her into giving him comments.

She should only talk to a black, Latinx, or LGBTQ supporter because THAT would be equitable.

Heh.

HAAAAAAA

We mean, fair point. White men are bad and stuff.

Good call.

Because it's not actually about their story or writing, it's about a threat. They want her to feel afraid, and intimidated ... and obviously, they continue to bark up the wrong tree. 

Recommended

Don't MESS With Texas! TX Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick issues WARNING to the Biden Admin and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And they wonder why so few of us have any sympathy for the journos being laid off. 

======================================================================

Related:

Don't MESS With Texas! TX Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick issues WARNING to the Biden Admin and DAMN (Watch)

Riley Gaines Brutally Calls Lia (Will) Thomas OUT for Trying to Sue His Way Onto the WOMEN'S Olympic Team

Kat Tenbarge Crafts Hilariously IMPRESSIVE Self-Own Trying to Shame Twitter/X for Cheering Media Layoffs

Trump in the Room With You Right Now? FL Dem ROASTED for Claiming Trump 'Owns' Biden's Border Crisis

Bill Melugin Takes Lefty 'News Account' APART for Deliberately Misrepresenting OLD Footage to Smear Texas

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing

Tags: NBC EQUITY DEI CHAYA RAICHIK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Don't MESS With Texas! TX Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick issues WARNING to the Biden Admin and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Riley Gaines Brutally Calls Lia (Will) Thomas OUT for Trying to Sue His Way Onto the WOMEN'S Olympic Team
Sam J.
Kat Tenbarge Crafts Hilariously IMPRESSIVE Self-Own Trying to Shame Twitter/X for Cheering Media Layoffs
Sam J.
Sean Davis Translates What's Being Reported As Biden Delivering a 'Win for Environmentalists'
Doug P.
BREAKING: Georgia State Senate Votes to Empanel a Committee to Investigate Fani Willis
justmindy
Trump in the Room With You Right Now? FL Dem ROASTED for Claiming Trump 'Owns' Biden's Border Crisis
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Don't MESS With Texas! TX Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick issues WARNING to the Biden Admin and DAMN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement