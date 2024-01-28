ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)

Someone please come and get their crazy, creepy grandpa. He's starting to scare the children.

We don't know what's going on with this guy but WOOF.

He's unwell, to say the least.

A VERY confused Joe Biden starts absolutely SCREAMING as he recounts the recycled "suckers and losers" hoax — slurring the entire way.



The man is NOT well. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4c7QRL5sr7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Don't get us wrong, Biden is almost always a hot mess but this was REALLY insane. Like 'keep your fingers away from his mouth' insane. We figure his handlers are going to let him do this more and more as we get closer to the election so they can replace him for his own good.

NEW: A clearly troubled Joe Biden starts screaming into the microphone while slurring his words.



This man has 5 more years left in him according to Democrats.



“Donald Trump, when he was commander in chief, refused to visit a cemetery US cemetery outside of Paris for fallen… pic.twitter.com/0sW7ZcMojr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 28, 2024

If we ever heard someone ARGLE BARGLE RAR, this is it.

Biden is confused as the pro-Hamas wing of his party repeatedly interrupts another one of his speeches pic.twitter.com/JGgAb7WzYo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Yup, his own base calls him Genocide Joe. Sort of like how his own son gave him another nickname ...

*cough cough*

Biden is unable to form a coherent sentence.



This is just pathetic and embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/kFXLRj5Xhl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Leader of the free world, you guys.

Good times.

Biden, who signed 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to decimate border security, says he'd "shut down the border right now" if only Congress passed his wish list.



He says nothing about reversing his actions that created the crisis in the first place. pic.twitter.com/TE6FNNddC2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

He must think Americans believe he can't fix this by enforcing the laws already on the books.

Adorable.

Ok, not really.

Biden grabbed on to that lectern and did not let go pic.twitter.com/1RaX8nER6s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Not a good look.

None of this was.

