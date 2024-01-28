DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With...
And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect...
DAMNING News Out of Ukraine Proves America Must STOP Giving the Country BILLIONS...
Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on...
Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever
Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the...
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School...
Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work
David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's...
Civil War Memes Are Dropping as Texas 'Defies' Supreme Court Order
NBC News: Latino Layoffs at LA Times Threaten Coverage of Election Disinformation
Gavin Newsom's Leftist Policies Wipe Out the Store That Inspired the Movie 'Toy...
Dean Obeidallah Says MAGA Is the Greatest Threat Since The Axis Powers in...
Former Editor Says Laid-Off Journalists Will Have to Take on Jobs They Don't...

ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on January 28, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Someone please come and get their crazy, creepy grandpa. He's starting to scare the children.

We don't know what's going on with this guy but WOOF.

He's unwell, to say the least. 

Advertisement

Don't get us wrong, Biden is almost always a hot mess but this was REALLY insane. Like 'keep your fingers away from his mouth' insane. We figure his handlers are going to let him do this more and more as we get closer to the election so they can replace him for his own good. 

If we ever heard someone ARGLE BARGLE RAR, this is it.

Recommended

Immigrant Who Came to America Legally DROPS Illegals and Democrats Enabling Them in Just 1 Perfect Tweet
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yup, his own base calls him Genocide Joe. Sort of like how his own son gave him another nickname ...

*cough cough*

Leader of the free world, you guys.

Good times.

He must think Americans believe he can't fix this by enforcing the laws already on the books. 

Adorable.

Ok, not really.

Not a good look.

None of this was.

======================================================================

Related:

Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on 'De-Banking' (Watch)

Advertisement

Fight for the Future of America: Abbott Goes OFF When Tucker Carlson Asks About Response to Biden (Watch)

Kassy Dillon EXPOSES Psycho Harvard Employee Harassing Jewish Student Suing the School Over Antisemitism

And Here We GO: Going From Bad to Really REALLY Bad for Fani Willis as Articles of Impeachment Introduced

Don't MESS With Texas! TX Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick issues WARNING to the Biden Admin and DAMN (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Immigrant Who Came to America Legally DROPS Illegals and Democrats Enabling Them in Just 1 Perfect Tweet
Sam J.
DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With Nasty Dig at Trump's Attorney
Sam J.
DAMNING News Out of Ukraine Proves America Must STOP Giving the Country BILLIONS of Our Tax Dollars
Sam J.
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School Board Meeting
Brett T.
Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on 'De-Banking' (Watch)
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Immigrant Who Came to America Legally DROPS Illegals and Democrats Enabling Them in Just 1 Perfect Tweet Sam J.
Advertisement