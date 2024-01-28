Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever
Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the...
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School...
Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work
David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's...
Civil War Memes Are Dropping as Texas 'Defies' Supreme Court Order
NBC News: Latino Layoffs at LA Times Threaten Coverage of Election Disinformation
Gavin Newsom's Leftist Policies Wipe Out the Store That Inspired the Movie 'Toy...
Dean Obeidallah Says MAGA Is the Greatest Threat Since The Axis Powers in...
Former Editor Says Laid-Off Journalists Will Have to Take on Jobs They Don't...
President Biden Says He'll Shut Down Border If Emergency Authority Bill Is Passed
Artist Billy Bragg Advocates For Censorship of Children's Books and Encounters a Scathing...
Snopes Got Nuked So Hard for Their 'False' Rating About Biden's Hard Hat...
US Defunds UNRWA After Staffers’ Involvement With October 7 Revealed

Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on 'De-Banking' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on January 28, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Look at that.

SNL going back to the Trump well once again for lazy, uninspired, and quite frankly UNFUNNY content. Notice how rarely if ever these same 'comedians' go after Biden who we all know has said some absolutely insane and crazy stuff.

Advertisement

Not to mention 'de-bank' is actually a word and a very real thing.

Tell us you live in a privileged, protected echo chamber without telling us you live in a privileged, protected echo chamber, SNL.

Watch this.

As we said up there, de-bank is a real thing but OF COURSE Jost has zero idea because he's a lemming who thinks and believes as he's supposed to and never has to worry about being punished financially for disagreeing with the government.

And the audience is pretty clueless and privileged as well.

NYC.

Again.

Yup.

Recommended

High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School Board Meeting
Brett T.
Advertisement

We dunno, their audience seems pretty dumb already.

======================================================================

Related:

Fight for the Future of America: Abbott Goes OFF When Tucker Carlson Asks About Response to Biden (Watch)

Kassy Dillon EXPOSES Psycho Harvard Employee Harassing Jewish Student Suing the School Over Antisemitism

And Here We GO: Going From Bad to Really REALLY Bad for Fani Willis as Articles of Impeachment Introduced

Chaya Raichik DROPS 'Privileged Oppressor' from NBC Writing Hit-Piece on Her and it's SAVAGE Perfection

Don't MESS With Texas! TX Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick issues WARNING to the Biden Admin and DAMN (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BANKRUPTCY SNL TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School Board Meeting
Brett T.
Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever
FuzzyChimp
Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the Border
Brett T.
Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work
Coucy
David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's Worst Presidents
Coucy
Former Editor Says Laid-Off Journalists Will Have to Take on Jobs They Don't Necessarily Love
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School Board Meeting Brett T.
Advertisement