Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on 'De-Banking' (Watch)

Look at that.

SNL going back to the Trump well once again for lazy, uninspired, and quite frankly UNFUNNY content. Notice how rarely if ever these same 'comedians' go after Biden who we all know has said some absolutely insane and crazy stuff.

Not to mention 'de-bank' is actually a word and a very real thing.

Tell us you live in a privileged, protected echo chamber without telling us you live in a privileged, protected echo chamber, SNL.

Watch this.

SNL did a segment mocking Trump for using the word de-bank:



"Trump introduced an interesting new term: de-banking. I don't know what the hell de-bank even means."



This is what happens when you live in your own echo chamber.



Not one SNL writer or audience member realized that… pic.twitter.com/oUKZjFa1SL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2024

As we said up there, de-bank is a real thing but OF COURSE Jost has zero idea because he's a lemming who thinks and believes as he's supposed to and never has to worry about being punished financially for disagreeing with the government.

And the audience is pretty clueless and privileged as well.

NYC.

SNL’s in such a hurry to dunk on Trump that they made themselves look like idiots again. https://t.co/4nu4OpSWL1 pic.twitter.com/KY4hk9F33I — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 28, 2024

Again.

Yup.

It also happened to Nigel Farage.



The media is comprised of low-IQ, bubbled buffoons who somehow see themselves as your intellectual betters. pic.twitter.com/SJgb35dJft — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2024

Of course, SNL didn't do any research! Because, like you said, they live in echo chambers or little bubbles where they refuse to talk to or listen to anyone outside of those echo chambers! De-banking is 100% real. — DEL (@delinthecity_) January 28, 2024

They need to keep dumbing down their audience — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) January 28, 2024

We dunno, their audience seems pretty dumb already.

