DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With Nasty Dig at Trump's Attorney

If Mark Hamill had a nickel for every bad take he puts on Twitter/X ... he'd have a bunch of nickels.

We believe more and more that Vader is this guy's dad.

It all started here:

Advertisement

You would be pissed too if you were dealing with the current Kangaroo Court state our system seems to have in place these days.

She is livid she can't attempt to prove her client's innocence in a trial exclusively about punitive damages. Hell hath no fury like a highly incompetent lawyer scorned. 🤬 https://t.co/kg5A9Qm5zj — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 27, 2024

No, ya' doorknob. She's livid because she is Trump's attorney and whether you like Trump or not, he should be able to defend himself - in this country, we are innocent until proven guilty. Incidentally, Hamill is trending for this post this morning.

“Guilty until proven innocent” isn’t how this is supposed to work, Mark. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 28, 2024

Crazy talk.

You're allowed to give a defense against defamation claims. Well unless you are Donald Trump of course, then constitutional rights be damned right Mark?



Would you be okay with being sued for defamation and not be able to defend yourself against the claims? I bet you wouldn't. I… — Darksyde Digital (@Armyvet74) January 27, 2024

BUUUUUUT TRUUUUUUMP.

You'd think Hollywood and the Left in general would figure out that the more they target Trump the more people, even if they may not necessarily support him, will defend him.

“a trial exclusively about punitive damages”.



😂 the idiot commie doesn’t even understand what is so absurdly judicially offensive about this statement. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 28, 2024

There's a reason actors read the words that someone ELSE writes.

Just like you told your son’s first girlfriend & stripper to get an abortion, @MarkHamill? Daddy had to help him out of his mistake? pic.twitter.com/0yb5632WRp — R_D Haga🇳🇱⛵️🇮🇱👆🟦 (@RdH1SW1) January 28, 2024

*cough cough*

Mark Hamill is realizing people who live outside of DC, LA & NYC have opinions 🤣 — Abri (@mm77atl) January 28, 2024

And he just can't deal.

======================================================================

Related:

Immigrant Who Came to America Legally DROPS Illegals and Democrats Enabling Them in Just 1 Perfect Tweet

SHOCKA! Ukrainian Officials Arrested Over Theft of Tens of MILLIONS of War Funds (YOUR Tax Dollars)

Advertisement

ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)

Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on 'De-Banking' (Watch)

Fight for the Future of America: Abbott Goes OFF When Tucker Carlson Asks About Response to Biden (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.