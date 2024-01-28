DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With Nasty Dig at Trump's Attorney

And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on January 28, 2024
Brian Lawless/PA via AP

If Mark Hamill had a nickel for every bad take he puts on Twitter/X ... he'd have a bunch of nickels.

We believe more and more that Vader is this guy's dad.

It all started here:

You would be pissed too if you were dealing with the current Kangaroo Court state our system seems to have in place these days.

No, ya' doorknob. She's livid because she is Trump's attorney and whether you like Trump or not, he should be able to defend himself - in this country, we are innocent until proven guilty. Incidentally, Hamill is trending for this post this morning. 

Crazy talk.

BUUUUUUT TRUUUUUUMP.

You'd think Hollywood and the Left in general would figure out that the more they target Trump the more people, even if they may not necessarily support him, will defend him.

There's a reason actors read the words that someone ELSE writes.

*cough cough*

And he just can't deal.

