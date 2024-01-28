Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets...
He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on January 28, 2024

Who's up for a little James Woods wisdom?

We are! We are!

Especially when he makes it so simple with a short post and one little pic. A perfectly brutal and honest pic.

Woods definitely understands what's wrong with our government:

If only Biden with his little Botox-filled head was photobombing, this would be PERFECTION.

Another reminder of how badly we not only need term limits but also AGE restrictions that make anyone over a certain age ineligible to hold office.

See? That's what we said!

In broad daylight even. Yup.

He is a rather shiny fellow, yes.

Silly. Taking out the trash is for the little people.

It has certainly started to feel that way over the past couple of years.

Something like that.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JAMES WOODS MCCONNELL SCHUMER

