He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic

Who's up for a little James Woods wisdom?

We are! We are!

Especially when he makes it so simple with a short post and one little pic. A perfectly brutal and honest pic.

Woods definitely understands what's wrong with our government:

Everything that's wrong with our government in one photo... pic.twitter.com/vqNmGnEkx3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 28, 2024

If only Biden with his little Botox-filled head was photobombing, this would be PERFECTION.

Another reminder of how badly we not only need term limits but also AGE restrictions that make anyone over a certain age ineligible to hold office.

Couldn’t agree more.. but Biden is missing here 🤔 — Tara (@TaraThoughts2) January 28, 2024

See? That's what we said!

This is what it looks like when two crooks meet up to steal from people. — MidnightRun (@MidnightRunz) January 28, 2024

In broad daylight even. Yup.

Corrupt, greedy nursing home patients. — Jewish Defense Corps (@JDCUSA1) January 28, 2024

What did George Carlin say? It's a club, and you're not in it. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) January 28, 2024

Schumer always looks greasy — Stewart (@feeling_bullish) January 28, 2024

He is a rather shiny fellow, yes.

Two of the most powerful politicians in the country and neither one of them could take out a bag of kitchen trash by themselves, let that sink in. — Mark (@BillyMarkJack2) January 28, 2024

Silly. Taking out the trash is for the little people.

They are one and the same. — 🔅 KV 🔅 (@k_voss01) January 28, 2024

It has certainly started to feel that way over the past couple of years.

The Millionaires Club — Rebecca G (@Rebeccajo25) January 28, 2024

Something like that.

