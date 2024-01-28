SHOCKING! Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part Out Loud and It's Time Americans Believe Her

They're At It Again! NBC Reporter Claims Right Wingers Have Made Airports Culture...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:08 PM on January 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

This isn't surprising to anyone who has been paying attention, but Ilhan Omar clearly is feeling comfortable enough to say the quiet part out loud now.

Oh, remember the good old days when elected officials in America were thought to put America first. What a crazy concept.

She absolutely should have to answer for this immediately. This is literally betraying her oath.

It's almost like that's what some people intended.

She's more than just 'here'. She is a sitting member of Congress. That should terrify anyone who loves America.

They are rolling over in their graves.

Correct. A proper people would have her thrown out of Congress tomorrow. She does this because she gets away with it.

Trump has never said anything even close to abhorrent as what she said here.

Clearly, she is not. She just told us what she is doing. The problem is Americans refuse to take her at her word.

