SHOCKING! Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part Out Loud and It's Time Americans Believe Her

This isn't surprising to anyone who has been paying attention, but Ilhan Omar clearly is feeling comfortable enough to say the quiet part out loud now.

Ilhan Omar tells a crowd of Somalians that her top priority is to put Somalia first and expand its territory



"The US government will do what we want, nothing else. They must follow our orders. That is how we safeguard the interest of Somalia."



pic.twitter.com/OgcXhwueFo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2024

Oh, remember the good old days when elected officials in America were thought to put America first. What a crazy concept.

How can she be allowed to continue to serve in Congress while saying things like this?! pic.twitter.com/7xyAtdUyZm — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 29, 2024

This is the same woman that will tell you that US politicians who say their top priority is putting America First are threats to democracy.



The Democratic Party is full of anti-American 🤡’s



If Ilhan wants to put Somlia first, she should go back there and run for office… — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) January 28, 2024

Remember when everyone freaked out because Republicans accused her of having foreign allegiances. Welp. https://t.co/QIr2l2Vxkj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 28, 2024

She absolutely should have to answer for this immediately. This is literally betraying her oath.

Minneapolis looked like a war zone after George Floyd because a conquering foreign army lives there. https://t.co/mdC3wvz0HL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 28, 2024

It's almost like that's what some people intended.

This is why I kinda scoff when people look at the border invasion and say “it’s all military age males!”



So what? Does this video make you think we should let the women and children come? https://t.co/mdC3wvz0HL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 29, 2024

She's more than just 'here'. She is a sitting member of Congress. That should terrify anyone who loves America.

just as the founding fathers intended https://t.co/pMbZkFz7mZ — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 28, 2024

They are rolling over in their graves.

Again, she’s selling what her constituents are buying.



Which leads me to a point I make over and over. We don’t have a politician problem. We have a people problem. Our politicians are an accurate reflection of us. https://t.co/8SENWfAn68 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 28, 2024

Correct. A proper people would have her thrown out of Congress tomorrow. She does this because she gets away with it.

TBH, this is worse than what Trump’s ever said. This is her saying that she is in our government working for another country and that she has pressure and influence over other members of that government. https://t.co/J80GEyl3Zz — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 29, 2024

Trump has never said anything even close to abhorrent as what she said here.

Ms. Omar professes openly to be Somali first. Naturalized Americans renounce all prior allegiances.



She does not now deserve, and has never deserved, to be a U.S. citizen, let alone to be allowed to dwell on American soil--and ESPECIALLY not to be anywhere near our government. https://t.co/FQUEbyJXS5 — Nan "Devalue the Degree" Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) January 28, 2024

Listen toots, you are in Congress to protect American interests not Somalia. https://t.co/Z8BS1wt7lD — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) January 29, 2024

Clearly, she is not. She just told us what she is doing. The problem is Americans refuse to take her at her word.

