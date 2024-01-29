Keith Olbermann, Who Himself Went to Private School, Says EFF Them Poor Kids STUCK in Crap Public Schools

We simply can't understand why anyone would actually fight against giving parents and students a choice about where they spend tax dollars supporting their kids' education. Especially when public schools will absolutely still get the money as long as they are providing the best education possible. The only reason to fight against school choice is if you're A) in the teacher's unions, B) a Democrat who relies on the teacher's unions for donations, or C) an insanely evil Leftist like Keith Olbermann.

Or you know, all three.

This all started here:

As the father of four, I want my children to receive the best education possible.#SchoolChoiceWeek is a reminder that we must empower families to make the best decision for their kids’ education and pick the school that is right for them. pic.twitter.com/xzAAHGRywf — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) January 23, 2024

That's all school choice is really about. Giving parents and their kids the tools they need for the best education possible.

For whatever reason, Olbermann thought this was a good take.

You want private education, pay for it. The rest of us won't. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 28, 2024

OR maybe he knew it was a bad take and is fine with that because he's desperate for attention and relevance and will take it however he can get it.

you went to a private school. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 28, 2024

This is always the case with these snobby anti-school choicers.

Anyone who was stuck in a crappy public school knows better.

I hereby award you a Rock of Shame.



The Rock of Shame doesn't need likes or RTs or replies. The Rock of Shame just sits here to tell you that it is smarter than you. pic.twitter.com/jeiuax19KX — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 28, 2024

Psh. Who needs the frog of shame when you have the rock of shame?

So you don’t pay for public schools and other people’s student loans that were forgiven from your taxes? How nice it must be. — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) January 28, 2024

So you are against student loan bailouts? Good to know... — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) January 29, 2024

We imagine he's fine with the government forgiving student loans.

But eff them poor kids stuck in crappy schools.

Public schools in America have been broken by design since WW2. School choice is proof the Department of Education is intentionally failing the future of America.

Abolishing @usedgov is the only answer. — Odessa (@theOdessaFile) January 28, 2024

Everything the feds touch, they break.

