Keith Olbermann, Who Himself Went to Private School, Says EFF Them Poor Kids STUCK in Crap Public Schools

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on January 29, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

We simply can't understand why anyone would actually fight against giving parents and students a choice about where they spend tax dollars supporting their kids' education. Especially when public schools will absolutely still get the money as long as they are providing the best education possible. The only reason to fight against school choice is if you're A) in the teacher's unions, B) a Democrat who relies on the teacher's unions for donations, or C) an insanely evil Leftist like Keith Olbermann.

Or you know, all three.

This all started here:

That's all school choice is really about. Giving parents and their kids the tools they need for the best education possible. 

For whatever reason, Olbermann thought this was a good take.

OR maybe he knew it was a bad take and is fine with that because he's desperate for attention and relevance and will take it however he can get it.

This is always the case with these snobby anti-school choicers.

Anyone who was stuck in a crappy public school knows better.

Psh. Who needs the frog of shame when you have the rock of shame?

We imagine he's fine with the government forgiving student loans.

But eff them poor kids stuck in crappy schools.

Everything the feds touch, they break.

