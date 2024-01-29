William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening Monologue as Only HE Can

Sounds like some woke bureaucrats in the EU want to censor Star Trek's opening monologue over the line, 'To boldly go where no man has gone before.' Seems they take offense, or believe others will take offense, at the word MAN.

Because you know, God forbid we ever talk about men.

Yes, everything is stupid and only getting stupider.

William Shatner himself called it out:

😳👇🏻Presentism at work yet again. Why start at Trek? 🤨Isn’t it better to start at the beginning and redo foundation material such as the Magna Carta, religious writings, works of Shakespeare before worrying about a silly TV show opening that reflects social commentary of the… pic.twitter.com/P0okn5rYca — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 29, 2024

From the rest of his post:

Isn’t it better to start at the beginning and redo foundation material such as the Magna Carta, religious writings, works of Shakespeare before worrying about a silly TV show opening that reflects social commentary of the time? If people are offended by 6 seconds of dialogue recorded in 1966 without a modicum of understanding of the social issues at the time there’s bigger issues that they need to deal with first - like educating themselves.

Let's not pretend any of them are capable of educating themselves.

I can't deal with how insanely stupid this is. pic.twitter.com/uC4RoTCUlT — Nina Infinity (@Nina7Infinity) January 29, 2024

We're dealing with a group of people who only feel good about themselves and the world around them if they are ruining everything for everyone else. They must be the biggest victims of ALL and Captain Kirk referring to mankind as 'man' is clearly a step too far.

So yes, this is insanely stupid.

It does no good to tell these people to "read the room." They want to tell the room what it can read. — Daniel Lee (@realdanlee) January 29, 2024

This isn’t about logic or reason William, this is about conquering. — Cyberhunk (@drmanhappenin) January 29, 2024

Sad but true.

Presumably, Armstrong's "One small step for man" will also be banned. — Gary Percival (@a11who) January 29, 2024

Pretty please, don't give them any ideas.

