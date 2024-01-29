KJP Spits on Fallen Service Members, Snoop Dog Turns to Trump, and Ilhan...
And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of...
Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern...
HAAAA! Lefties DRAG Brianna Wu for Defending Nancy Pelosi Who Claimed Ceasefire Protesters...
Keith Olbermann, Who Himself Went to Private School, Says EFF Them Poor Kids...
Democrats Like This Gene Wu A-Hole LOVE to Threaten Us With the Govt.,...
Righty Twitter Serves David Frum a Nice, Cool Glass of STFU Juice for...
WE. HEARD. YOU! Ilhan Omar Tries Worming Her Way OUT of Somalia Comments...
Karine Jean-Pierre BOTCHES Giving Condolences for 3 Dead Soldiers, Says the Quiet Part...
WHOA: As John Fetterman 2.0 Shows Up Gisele Fetterman's Twitter/X Account Mysteriously DIS...
Alyssa Milano DRAGGED for Cruising Around in $200K Porsche DAYS After Begging Others...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
They're At It Again! NBC Reporter Claims Right Wingers Have Made Airports Culture...
SHOCKING! Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part Out Loud and It's Time Americans...

William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening Monologue as Only HE Can

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on January 29, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Sounds like some woke bureaucrats in the EU want to censor Star Trek's opening monologue over the line, 'To boldly go where no man has gone before.' Seems they take offense, or believe others will take offense, at the word MAN.

Advertisement

Because you know, God forbid we ever talk about men.

Yes, everything is stupid and only getting stupider.

William Shatner himself called it out:

From the rest of his post:

Isn’t it better to start at the beginning and redo foundation material such as the Magna Carta, religious writings, works of Shakespeare before worrying about a silly TV show opening that reflects social commentary of the time? If people are offended by 6 seconds of dialogue recorded in 1966 without a modicum of understanding of the social issues at the time there’s bigger issues that they need to deal with first - like educating themselves.

Let's not pretend any of them are capable of educating themselves.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We're dealing with a group of people who only feel good about themselves and the world around them if they are ruining everything for everyone else. They must be the biggest victims of ALL and Captain Kirk referring to mankind as 'man' is clearly a step too far.

So yes, this is insanely stupid.

Sad but true.

Pretty please, don't give them any ideas.

======================================================================

Related:

And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)

Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern Border Deal and DAMN (Watch)

HAAAA! Lefties DRAG Brianna Wu for Defending Nancy Pelosi Who Claimed Ceasefire Protesters are Russians

Advertisement

Keith Olbermann, Who Himself Went to Private School, Says EFF Them Poor Kids STUCK in Crap Public Schools

Righty Twitter Serves David Frum a Nice, Cool Glass of STFU Juice for Blaming REPUBS for Dead Soldiers

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: STAR TREK WILLIAM SHATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)
Sam J.
Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern Border Deal and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
WE. HEARD. YOU! Ilhan Omar Tries Worming Her Way OUT of Somalia Comments but Ain't NOBODY Buyin' It
Sam J.
HAAAA! Lefties DRAG Brianna Wu for Defending Nancy Pelosi Who Claimed Ceasefire Protesters are Russians
Sam J.
Righty Twitter Serves David Frum a Nice, Cool Glass of STFU Juice for Blaming REPUBS for Dead Soldiers
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement