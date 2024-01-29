Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern Border Deal and DAMN (Watch)

Byron Donalds isn't about to let Democrats pretend the Republicans are at fault for Biden's southern border crisis. He must be seeing the same sort of feedback we've been seeing from Lefties blaming Republicans for the border because of funding. The other one floating around right now is where they insist the southern border has been bad for a long time and it's not Biden's fault.

Desperate, sad little things aren't they?

Watch this from Donalds:

There's a REASON we aren't listening to the Senate.



Their deal lets politicians save face & pat themselves on the back but NOTHING would change.



That's DOA in the House.



We're interested in REAL solutions.

We PASSED HR2 263 DAYS AGO.

HR2 protects America & migrants themselves. pic.twitter.com/CW5Bu6HQBI — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 29, 2024

DAAAAMN.

But wait, there's more!

Too often, Republicans stress “governance” over “leadership."



We MUST demonstrate there are bedrock ideals to fight for & these legislative solutions will best serve our country.



If Dems won't go along, that’s on them, NOT ON US.



It's time Republicans LEAD & stop capitulating. pic.twitter.com/Fk8bWjK4kQ — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 29, 2024

Seems Donalds is ready for Republicans to get this done and start calling out the Democrats for fighting to leave our border open.

DAAAAMN again.

ANY Republican working with Schumer in the Senate on a border deal is a disgrace and they need to be voted out. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 29, 2024

Any Republican who is okay with allowing 5000 illegals entry into this country every DAY should be voted out.

Hey, just putting that out there.

Keep fighting the good fight — Rae Kellen (@crkellen22) January 29, 2024

Amen.

