Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern Border Deal and DAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on January 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Byron Donalds isn't about to let Democrats pretend the Republicans are at fault for Biden's southern border crisis. He must be seeing the same sort of feedback we've been seeing from Lefties blaming Republicans for the border because of funding. The other one floating around right now is where they insist the southern border has been bad for a long time and it's not Biden's fault.

Desperate, sad little things aren't they?

Watch this from Donalds:

DAAAAMN.

But wait, there's more!

Seems Donalds is ready for Republicans to get this done and start calling out the Democrats for fighting to leave our border open.

DAAAAMN again.

Any Republican who is okay with allowing 5000 illegals entry into this country every DAY should be voted out.

Hey, just putting that out there.

Amen.

======================================================================

