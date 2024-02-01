Ben Shapiro's Take on Cardin Aide Who Filmed Himself Having Sex in Senate NOT Being Charged Is PERFECTION

Color us shocked, Senator Cardin's Aide who filmed himself having sex quite publicly in a Senate Hearing Room will NOT face any charges. Keep in mind, Biden's DOJ has been targeting people for protesting OUTSIDE of abortion clinics but the little skeezy perv having sex in public is getting off (bad pun) scot-free.

USCP says they will not charge anyone in the sex video incident in a Senate hearing room. pic.twitter.com/9ocL5zWg4k — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 1, 2024

It's good to be a Democrat.

From their statement:

'For now, we are closing the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding a sex video that was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13. After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that - despite a likely violation of Congressional policy - there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed. Although the hearing room was not open to the public at the time, the Congressional staffer involved had access to the room. The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any possible crimes met. The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willint to review any new evidence should any come to light.'

Say what? Having sex in a public place isn't a crime?

Wow.

Who knew?

Ben Shapiro's take is pretty perfect:

Why would they charge anyone? It's longstanding policy for members of the government to f*** Americans https://t.co/OexbmbfB4O — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 1, 2024

HAAAAA.

And also sad, at the same time because he's right.

man... all that decency that was promised — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 1, 2024

Totally.

There it is.

Look at all that decency. It's all over this administration.

Remember: If you sing a hymn in an office building hallway outside of an abortion clinic you will spend a decade in prison.



If you film yourself having sex in a Senate chamber and post it online nothing will happen to you if you are a Democrat.



This is the country we live in… — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) February 1, 2024

From what I understand, the Biden Administration is pushing for anyone that watched the video to fairly compensate the participants under the intellectual property laws. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) February 1, 2024

We know this person is kidding but at the same time, we could totally see the Biden admin doing something just like this.

