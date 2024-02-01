Trump Is Crushing Biden in New Poll
DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who...
Biden Expected to Issue Executive Order 'Punishing' Israelis in West Bank for 'Attacking'...
El Salvador President's Response to Attack From Community Noted Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar...
America, on Behalf of ALL Virginians I APOLOGIZE for Sen. Tim Kaine -...
She MAD: Sarah Rumpf's EMBARRASSING 17-Tweet Meltdown Over Disney/DeSantis Ruling Accident...
Josh Hawley Forces Mark Zuckerberg Into a Corner
SHOCKING: Study Reveals Stunningly High Incidence of Personality Disorders in Transgenders
Sounds Kinda' Dictator-y: Biden (or Maybe His Intern) Brags About Ignoring the Supreme...
Seth MacFarlane Sounds Alarm With Bill Maher Over Reaction to Israel-Hamas Conflict (WATCH...
Joe Biden is Touting an Economic Victory While Americans Still Find Themselves Under...
President of El Salvador Dunks on Rep. Ilhan Omar
London Police Say 'Personal and Hurtful' Social Media Posts Against Officer Are 'Unaccepta...
John Harwood Has One Word to Say About the 'Weaponized Justice Department'

Ben Shapiro's Take on Cardin Aide Who Filmed Himself Having Sex in Senate NOT Being Charged Is PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:31 AM on February 01, 2024
From gif

Color us shocked, Senator Cardin's Aide who filmed himself having sex quite publicly in a Senate Hearing Room will NOT face any charges. Keep in mind, Biden's DOJ has been targeting people for protesting OUTSIDE of abortion clinics but the little skeezy perv having sex in public is getting off (bad pun) scot-free.

Advertisement

It's good to be a Democrat.

From their statement:

'For now, we are closing the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding a sex video that was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13. After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that - despite a likely violation of Congressional policy - there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed. Although the hearing room was not open to the public at the time, the Congressional staffer involved had access to the room. The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any possible crimes met. The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willint to review any new evidence should any come to light.'

Say what? Having sex in a public place isn't a crime? 

Wow.

Who knew?

Ben Shapiro's take is pretty perfect:

Recommended

DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who Died in Syria (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

HAAAAA.

And also sad, at the same time because he's right.

Totally.

There it is.

Look at all that decency. It's all over this administration.

We know this person is kidding but at the same time, we could totally see the Biden admin doing something just like this.

======================================================================

Related:

She MAD: Sarah Rumpf's EMBARRASSING 17-Tweet Meltdown Over Disney/Desantis Ruling Accidentally HILARIOUS

Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and Here are Some of the BEST

Advertisement

She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters Outside of Her SF Home (Video)

William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening Monologue as Only HE Can

And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who Died in Syria (Watch)
Sam J.
She MAD: Sarah Rumpf's EMBARRASSING 17-Tweet Meltdown Over Disney/DeSantis Ruling Accidentally HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Biden Expected to Issue Executive Order 'Punishing' Israelis in West Bank for 'Attacking' Palestinians
Amy Curtis
SHOCKING: Study Reveals Stunningly High Incidence of Personality Disorders in Transgenders
Grateful Calvin
El Salvador President's Response to Attack From Community Noted Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar is GOLD
Doug P.
Sounds Kinda' Dictator-y: Biden (or Maybe His Intern) Brags About Ignoring the Supreme Court
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who Died in Syria (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement