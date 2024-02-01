She MAD: Sarah Rumpf's EMBARRASSING 17-Tweet Meltdown Over Disney/Desantis Ruling Accidentally HILARIOUS

America, on Behalf of ALL Virginians I APOLOGIZE for Sen. Tim Kaine -...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on February 01, 2024
Meme

Folks. If you plan to have a meltdown we encourage you to AVOID Twitter during said meltdown, especially if you are a self-righteous, self-centered, self-important Never Trumper who is actually just a Never Republican, like Sarah Rumpf. Seems she was very unhappy with the Disney/DeSantis ruling and decided to make a spectacle of herself on one of the biggest (if not the biggest) social media platforms in the world.

The best part of the meltdown was when she said she wasn't melting down after 16 other tweets proving otherwise:

Note, Rumpf has blocked a lot of people so it wasn't easy to snag the meltdown - but we managed.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Keep going.

Yeah, we're going to go ahead and disagree with her here as DeSantis is most definitely fighting the culture war ... and winning.

Cripes, woman, just put a D by your name and be done with it.

She sure talks about puppets a lot - wonder if she voted for the puppet in the Oval Office? We're willing to bet she did.

Alrighty.

We can't help but be a little reminded of Laura Loomer's many tirades about DeSantis. Just sayin'.

Then Disney the land owner needs to get Disney the company's poop in a group.

Because only trolls would disagree with her.

Alrighty. Again.

THAT'LL SHOW DESANTIS.

Still going.

Huh?

She won't apologize. Just so you all know.

Wait for it.

Life is SO good she's hidden a ton of replies to her thread.

We're reminded of people who get owned really really really badly and insist they weren't owned.

Oof.

Shout out to @TheyCallMeNans for snagging the entire thing in screenshots for people she's blocked to see on Twitter otherwise.

We're almost embarrassed for Rumpf.

Almost.

======================================================================

======================================================================

