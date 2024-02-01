She MAD: Sarah Rumpf's EMBARRASSING 17-Tweet Meltdown Over Disney/Desantis Ruling Accidentally HILARIOUS

Folks. If you plan to have a meltdown we encourage you to AVOID Twitter during said meltdown, especially if you are a self-righteous, self-centered, self-important Never Trumper who is actually just a Never Republican, like Sarah Rumpf. Seems she was very unhappy with the Disney/DeSantis ruling and decided to make a spectacle of herself on one of the biggest (if not the biggest) social media platforms in the world.

Advertisement

The best part of the meltdown was when she said she wasn't melting down after 16 other tweets proving otherwise:

The "/17" at the end really sells it. https://t.co/I5vb1BCkhh — Boo (@IzaBooboo) February 1, 2024

Note, Rumpf has blocked a lot of people so it wasn't easy to snag the meltdown - but we managed.

Same people who scream that the Supreme Court needs to step in and rescue Trump from all the legal messes he’s gotten himself into are acting like Disney doesn’t have the resources or ability to appeal today’s ruling. I stand by what I’ve written & said on this matter. /1 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

It IS an egregious violation of 1A rights for the government to revoke the rights of just one landowner to vote for their special taxing district board because they criticized a bill. This is a dangerous precedent to set & I don’t want gov’t weaponized this way against anyone. /2 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Keep going.

And what DeSantis’ puppet board is doing at Disney isn’t winning culture wars, it’s making the parks less safe. They literally voted to defund the police, eliminating the entire $8 million budget used to hire off duty @OrangeCoSheriff deputies. /3 https://t.co/7etDLmlea3 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

Yeah, we're going to go ahead and disagree with her here as DeSantis is most definitely fighting the culture war ... and winning.

This same board also voted to slash the road maintenance budget & there are serious concerns about environmental consequences. Disney has spent millions of $ to use best quality fertilizers & pesticides, preserve critical habitats, & safeguard water quality. /4 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

Cripes, woman, just put a D by your name and be done with it.

DeSantis’ puppet board has zero expertise on these topics & has fired or driven off many Reedy Creek employees who did. Disney’s property is so big, it affects water retention & quality for vast areas downstream from them. This doesn’t just hurt Disney, but many Floridians. /5 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

She sure talks about puppets a lot - wonder if she voted for the puppet in the Oval Office? We're willing to bet she did.

During the 2022 hurricanes, the South Florida Water Management District communicated with RCID (as it had for years) to ask RCID to increase water retention during the storms. RCID did so, flooding some of Disney’s parcel & that helped prevent flooding in Osceola County. /6 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

Disney’s parcel is part of the last sponge of land before water hits the Everglades, a fragile ecosystem we’ve spent billions to clean & protect. If DeSantis’ puppet board doesn’t maintain RCID’s level of water quality, the harm to the Everglades could be catastrophic. /7 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

Advertisement

Alrighty.

Ask native Floridians about the damage caused by the Army Corps of Engineers dredging rivers, Big Sugar pollutants, overuse of bad fertilizers in residential lawns near lakes, etc. Our water systems are interconnected in this state & problems spread to harm other areas. /8 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

We can't help but be a little reminded of Laura Loomer's many tirades about DeSantis. Just sayin'.

People may have valid criticisms of Disney the company, but *Disney the landowner* has been a good deal for Floridians. It’s hard to imagine anyone else spending the $ Disney has to preserve so much land as green space & to use pricier environmentally friendly treatments. /9 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

Then Disney the land owner needs to get Disney the company's poop in a group.

The trolls attacking me on this admit they’re fine with DeSantis’ puppet board making Disney less safe & deliberately harming FL’s environment. I’m not engaging with the witless hordes & will block the nasty ones. Find a hobby besides cheering the destruction of my hometown. /10 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

Because only trolls would disagree with her.

Alrighty. Again.

And yes, Disney is going to appeal. As they should. /11



“This is an important case with serious implications for the rule of law, and it will not end here,” a Disney spokesperson said. “If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to… — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

Advertisement

THAT'LL SHOW DESANTIS.

For the millionth time, Disney’s special taxing district is NOT a tax break. It’s EXTRA taxes they pay for purposes designated in the RCID charter. /12 https://t.co/7etDLmlea3 pic.twitter.com/rIukOSMPvm — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

A landowner’s consent to pay extra taxes creates the legal authority for a special taxing district, so the landowner appoints the board. That’s how Universal Studios’ new district works & 100s of others across Florida.



All except Disney’s. /13 https://t.co/XvSlsPfd7h pic.twitter.com/GF23b4ap6M — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

Still going.

This cheering DeSantis today should be asked if they would cheer a Democrat signing laws that took away a church’s nonprofit tax status, or imposing stricter zoning laws on a Christian bookstore, or denying a building permit to a construction company owned by a Republican. /14 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

Huh?

That last tweet should begin “Those” not “This.” Sorry for that. What I won’t apologize for is caring about the fate of my hometown & home state, and believing that free speech is the foundation upon which our other freedoms depend. No trollish tweets will ever change that. /15 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

She won't apologize. Just so you all know.

I’ll stick w/my intention to not engage w/trolls, but it is illuminating to see how many are gloating about Disney losing its “subsidies” when the special tax district was the opposite of that: it is extra taxes. They’re either deliberately misleading or misinformed. /16 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) January 31, 2024

Advertisement

Wait for it.

Apparently some people think I’m having a bad day or some nonsense. Lol nah. After reading a bit & calls & emails with some smart people, I’m in a great mood. Worked out, got some nice soup from my favorite ramen place, got a roof over my head and people I love. Life is good. /17 pic.twitter.com/hnHyBhRn1X — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) February 1, 2024

Life is SO good she's hidden a ton of replies to her thread.

We're reminded of people who get owned really really really badly and insist they weren't owned.

Oof.

Shout out to @TheyCallMeNans for snagging the entire thing in screenshots for people she's blocked to see on Twitter otherwise.

For those of you blocked by Sarah Rumpf, she went on a SIXTEEN thread rant about DeSantis winning the Disney lawsuit. Wooboy, she big mad! 😂



🧵Enjoy 🍻 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 31, 2024

We're almost embarrassed for Rumpf.

Almost.

======================================================================

Related:

Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and Here are Some of the BEST

She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters Outside of Her SF Home (Video)

William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening Monologue as Only HE Can

And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)

Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern Border Deal and DAMN (Watch)

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.