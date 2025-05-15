Scott Jennings Asks ‘Why Is Pete Buttigieg Turning into Jimmy Kimmel?’ as Manly...
Deadlines and Hairlines: Shri Thanedar’s Trump Impeachment Push Was as Convincing as the Wig on His Head

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 15, 2025
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

Democrat Representative Shri Thanedar came up a little short on his impeachment hopes for President Donald Trump on Wednesday. After a lot of hype, he officially missed the deadline to call for a vote on Trump’s impeachment. It’s almost as if it were all a big scam or something.

Here’s an earlier video of Thanedar pushing his impeachment nonsense. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

More like 10 minutes, but it’s over now.

How unpopular was Thanedar’s Trump impeachment push? His party wanted nothing to do with it or him.

Commenters say he was only doing it to fundraise off of gullible Dem Party rubes so he could pay off outstanding campaign debt.

It was a real as the hair on his head.

Speaking of Thanedar’s hair. We can finally reveal what’s truly resting on his Democrat dome. (WATCH)

Wow, it’s unusual for a squirrel to abandon such a big nut. First, Dems and now squirrels, it seems nobody wants to be around this guy.

