Deadlines and Hairlines: Shri Thanedar’s Trump Impeachment Push Was as Convincing as the Wig on His Head

Democrat Representative Shri Thanedar came up a little short on his impeachment hopes for President Donald Trump on Wednesday. After a lot of hype, he officially missed the deadline to call for a vote on Trump’s impeachment. It’s almost as if it were all a big scam or something.

Here’s an earlier video of Thanedar pushing his impeachment nonsense. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨 #BREAKING: Rep. Shri Thanedar has officially MISSED the deadline to call a vote on Trump’s impeachment, meaning his effort has FAILED today



What an absolute clown 🤡🤣 pic.twitter.com/fsugd8qHk0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2025

Check out the enthusiasm of those guys holding the signs behind him 😂 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) May 14, 2025

He got his 15 minutes of fame I guess — Steve Berman (RL Anti Woke) (@SteveBermRL) May 14, 2025

More like 10 minutes, but it’s over now.

How unpopular was Thanedar’s Trump impeachment push? His party wanted nothing to do with it or him.

Major cleanup in aisle five. pic.twitter.com/3IU1ifNFSI — joe miller (@joemill37087868) May 14, 2025

As I said before, not even the Democrats supported Shri Thanedar’s impeachment and the only reason he did this was to raise funds because he is in debt with his campaign expenses! — AmericaUncensored (@trumps_kitten) May 14, 2025

Commenters say he was only doing it to fundraise off of gullible Dem Party rubes so he could pay off outstanding campaign debt.

Another scam from that dude😂 — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) May 14, 2025

He paid off his campaign debts. That’s all this was ever about. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2025

He only did it to fundraise off the smooth brained. — Baby Kane (@TheRealBelindaO) May 14, 2025

Bingo - always about the money.



These people have zero integrity



Soulless — KansasBeefFed (@FedBeef4149) May 14, 2025

It was a real as the hair on his head.

Speaking of Thanedar’s hair. We can finally reveal what’s truly resting on his Democrat dome. (WATCH)

Thank you come again pic.twitter.com/UTRTall52x — Paulie1776 ⓋET 🇺🇸 (@SPAULIE76) May 14, 2025

Wow, it’s unusual for a squirrel to abandon such a big nut. First, Dems and now squirrels, it seems nobody wants to be around this guy.