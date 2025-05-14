Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Rep. Shri Thanedar’s Impeachment Push 'Idiotic'

HOLY COW: Hakeem Jeffries' Interview With Wolf Blitzer Is OFF THE CHARTS Cringe...
Brett T. | 4:45 PM on May 14, 2025
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

As we reported back in April, Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar (who?) introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of "acts of tyranny." Here's Thanedar on Tuesday on the House floor pushing for impeachment.

The House will vote at 5 p.m. to table Thanedar's impeachment resolution, killing it off. The Democrats know that it's a losing issue, with Rep. Jerry Nadler calling it "idiotic."

Axios reports:

A rogue Trump impeachment push was criticized as "idiotic" and "horrible" in a closed-door House Democratic meeting Wednesday, Axios has learned.

[Rep. Jerry] Nadler, the former top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, called Rep. Shri Thanedar's (D-Mich.) efforts "idiotic" and urged Democrats to vote for a Republican motion to kill his articles of impeachment.

Thanedar said in a statement to Axios, "I'm pursuing impeachment because the president has committed clear, impeachable crimes."

"I've heard from my constituents and people around the nation that they want this President held accountable and that's what I am doing," he added.

What he seems to be doing is trying to make a name for himself now that he knows he's being primaried.

Check out Thanedar's interview at his "Impeachment Town Hall" last weekend. The interviewer notes that there were "27 attendees, including the congressman, his staff, two cops, a janitor, a grandbaby, my cameraman, and me."

***

