Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Rep. Shri Thanedar’s Impeachment Push 'Idiotic'

As we reported back in April, Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar (who?) introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of "acts of tyranny." Here's Thanedar on Tuesday on the House floor pushing for impeachment.

It’s time for us to take action.



I call on my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to support my Articles of Impeachment, stand up for this country, defend their oath, and protect the American people.



It’s never the wrong time to stand up for our Constitution. — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) May 13, 2025

The House will vote at 5 p.m. to table Thanedar's impeachment resolution, killing it off. The Democrats know that it's a losing issue, with Rep. Jerry Nadler calling it "idiotic."

SCOOP: Trump impeachment called "idiotic" and “horrible” in House Democratic meeting this morning https://t.co/OvpcKkDXs0 — Axios (@axios) May 14, 2025

Axios reports:

A rogue Trump impeachment push was criticized as "idiotic" and "horrible" in a closed-door House Democratic meeting Wednesday, Axios has learned. … [Rep. Jerry] Nadler, the former top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, called Rep. Shri Thanedar's (D-Mich.) efforts "idiotic" and urged Democrats to vote for a Republican motion to kill his articles of impeachment. … Thanedar said in a statement to Axios, "I'm pursuing impeachment because the president has committed clear, impeachable crimes." "I've heard from my constituents and people around the nation that they want this President held accountable and that's what I am doing," he added.

What he seems to be doing is trying to make a name for himself now that he knows he's being primaried.

Check out Thanedar's interview at his "Impeachment Town Hall" last weekend. The interviewer notes that there were "27 attendees, including the congressman, his staff, two cops, a janitor, a grandbaby, my cameraman, and me."

