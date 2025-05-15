Scott Jennings Asks ‘Why Is Pete Buttigieg Turning into Jimmy Kimmel?’ as Manly Makeover Massively Fails

Democrat Pete Buttigieg has attempted to grow a beard and is trying for a more rugged look. He’s out doing townhalls right now. But his new look has spectacularly backfired. Why? Scott Jennings has correctly noted that Buttigieg looks like the alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel from late-night ABC. Jennings also elaborates on why Democrats can not shake their reputation as the 'illegal alien party.'

Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)

First, why is Pete Buttigieg trying to transform himself into Jimmy Kimmel?



Second, they’ll never escape the core DNA of the Democratic Party, which is to fight harder for illegal aliens than actual American citizens. pic.twitter.com/duS7ZayXM8 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 15, 2025

What kind of f'ed up Jimmy Buttigieg timeline is this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/afMUVsfT6w — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) May 15, 2025

Ellen Page could grow a more convincing beard than Buttigieg.

Posters say the ‘illegal alien party’ label will stick to the Democrat Party. But it has nothing to do with them being more humane.

The argument that at the core they are humane is ironic. There was nothing humane for losing sight of hundreds of thousands of kids to trafficking as result of illegal crossings at the border. — NooshSp (@Noosh18301Sp) May 15, 2025

Which is to say, they fight harder for their illegitimate and illegal votes than they do for actual American citizens. — Crocket (@CrocketOfFL) May 15, 2025

Find yourself a woman that loves you as much as dems love illegals and you will be married for eternity. — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) May 15, 2025

That’s the strongest love of all.

Commenters say Democrats don’t know how to do manly. They always end up with a freak like Tim Walz, Beto O’Rourke, or Pete Buttigieg.

He’s trying to take a page out of Tim Walz‘s book and be a macho code talking guy … and it appears that he’s about as successful as Tim. It’s interesting that Democrat men are becoming aware of how emasculated they have become and are trying to make up for that and the most superficial ways. — fluffy tales (@cathats) May 15, 2025

That beard is supposed to help him code talk — Tom (@8kfncncn) May 15, 2025

He'll come out next week in his 4x4 gas guzzler and say he's for the working man 🤣🤣 — KewlJoe (@Its_Kewl_Joe) May 15, 2025

Buttigieg's beard is tough to look at. He does call that a beard, right? — Jeffery Whitaker (@JefferyWhi24315) May 15, 2025

The cute little “hey I’m super manly” beard is a nice touch — Silence (@GrundleMather) May 15, 2025

The DNC put out an order for the Betas to grow beards — Dr. Tororu (@DrTororu) May 15, 2025

To appeal to men and women who like strong men, it appears the DNC has encouraged its male members to grow beards and cuss a lot. The results are David Hogg, Eric Swalwell, and Pete Buttigieg. Ok, that’s just too funny!