Scott Jennings Asks ‘Why Is Pete Buttigieg Turning into Jimmy Kimmel?’ as Manly Makeover Massively Fails

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on May 15, 2025
Twitchy

Democrat Pete Buttigieg has attempted to grow a beard and is trying for a more rugged look. He’s out doing townhalls right now. But his new look has spectacularly backfired. Why? Scott Jennings has correctly noted that Buttigieg looks like the alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel from late-night ABC. Jennings also elaborates on why Democrats can not shake their reputation as the 'illegal alien party.'

Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)

Ellen Page could grow a more convincing beard than Buttigieg.

Posters say the ‘illegal alien party’ label will stick to the Democrat Party. But it has nothing to do with them being more humane.

That’s the strongest love of all.

Commenters say Democrats don’t know how to do manly. They always end up with a freak like Tim Walz, Beto O’Rourke, or Pete Buttigieg.

He’s trying to take a page out of Tim Walz‘s book and be a macho code talking guy … and it appears that he’s about as successful as Tim.  It’s interesting that Democrat men are becoming aware of how emasculated they have become and are trying to make up for that and the most superficial ways.

— fluffy tales (@cathats) May 15, 2025

Tags: ABC BETO O'ROURKE CNN ERIC SWALWELL FUNNY JIMMY KIMMEL

