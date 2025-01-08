Well, Water You Think of That? Trump Wants to Rename Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’

Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

‘We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America!’

Wait, what? It felt like a throwaway idea amongst the more serious topics covered by President-Elect Donald Trump during his Tuesday press conference. But, many commenters couldn’t help but punch their fists in the air and scream out a very patriotic, ‘Heck, yeah!’

Here’s Trump’s unexpected promise. (WATCH)

Of course, some couldn’t get behind the renaming of the large body of water. But, they were quickly straightened out by other commenters.

Renaming the gulf would truly have ‘global’ implications.

Many liked the ‘Gulf of America’ moniker, but others had their own ideas.

Is this all a distraction to get Trump’s detractors focused on something silly while he works on something more serious? Maybe. But, we have to admit the ‘Gulf of America’ does have an awesome ring to it!

