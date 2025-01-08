Well, Water You Think of That? Trump Wants to Rename Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’

‘We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America!’

Wait, what? It felt like a throwaway idea amongst the more serious topics covered by President-Elect Donald Trump during his Tuesday press conference. But, many commenters couldn’t help but punch their fists in the air and scream out a very patriotic, ‘Heck, yeah!’

Here’s Trump’s unexpected promise. (WATCH)

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of AMERICA” - President Trump pic.twitter.com/hORIgkr3Lv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2025

Of course, some couldn’t get behind the renaming of the large body of water. But, they were quickly straightened out by other commenters.

This is just silly. How about we focus on actual issues, like deporting illegals and securing elections? — L G Brandon (@LGbrandon20) January 7, 2025

We can do both. Remember though, Trump is a salesman. He’s all about marketing and love of the US. Put them together and… well… we get the Gulf of America. :) — Robert J (@RobertJ529) January 7, 2025

Focus? It's done, it's now Gulf of America. Moving on to the next issue before lunch. — Talot (@ShevyTak) January 7, 2025

We can do more than one thing at a time — LoneCoyote 🇺🇸🫡 (@LoneCoyote78) January 7, 2025

These statements are litmus test, to find out who has a sense of humor and who’s full of drama. — oregano (@chucktowngent) January 7, 2025

Renaming the gulf would truly have ‘global’ implications.

Damn, now I’ll have to replace my globe I just bought for Christmas. Maybe I should wait for the whole Canada and Greenland situation to play out before replacing it. — Rockman (@Topbravo22) January 7, 2025

I just received a desk mouse pad with the globe on it. Same problem. — Collyn Brenner 🇺🇸 (@cc_brenner) January 7, 2025

just use a marker, scratch out the old stupid names and write in USA — Robert O'Malley (@OmalleyRd) January 7, 2025

Many liked the ‘Gulf of America’ moniker, but others had their own ideas.

The "Gulf of America." That has a nice ring to it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 7, 2025

I didn't wake up this morning thinking about re-naming the Gulf, but now that Trump brings it up, I kind of want it. I'd also be fine with the Gulf of Trump. — Eric Thompson (@castironsquatch) January 7, 2025

He should threaten to rename it gulf of Trump... libs won't know what to do...



I love it though. There's time for serious stuff but also time for playing around... this is trumps playtime — Joe Stidiego (@MarkWag54524106) January 7, 2025

Constitution Gulf ...maybe? — Not Famous Amos (@CFeymos) January 7, 2025

We should change it to the "Gulf of `merica...f*** yeah!" — Throat Warbler Mangrove (@LarsensBiscuits) January 7, 2025

I like Sea of America!

Sea to shining sea. — Truth From The Mountain (@TruthFrTheMtn) January 7, 2025

Gulf is a lame word. The American Sea is better. — Shaun Knudsen (@ShaunKnudsen) January 7, 2025

How much of this is President Trump doing as a distraction? I'm just sayin... — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) January 7, 2025

Is this all a distraction to get Trump’s detractors focused on something silly while he works on something more serious? Maybe. But, we have to admit the ‘Gulf of America’ does have an awesome ring to it!