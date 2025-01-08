Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires
MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim...
Well, Water You Think of That? Trump Wants to Rename Gulf of Mexico...
No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower Ameri...
Americans Over Illegal Aliens: Fetterman Pleads with Senate Democrats to Pass Laken Riley...
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada...
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Harry Sisson: MAGA Said Trump Was 'Anti-War' but Now He's Going to 'Invade'...
VIP
Grandkid Gatekeeping: New Grandparents Beg for Snuggles, But New Parents Are Too Hip...
International Fact-Checking Union Convenes Emergency Meeting
Daniel Penny Files to Dismiss Jordan Neely’s Father’s Lawsuit
Laken Riley Act Passes House Despite 159 Democrats Who Favor Illegal Aliens Over...
Brian Stelter Says Meta’s ‘MAGA Makeover’ Will Lead to More Lies and Confusion
AP Explains How Global Warming Could Be Causing More Cold Blasts

Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Office

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster


Note: The following story contains satire, or does it?

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris is spending her last days in office on what amounts to a taxpayer-funded vacation traveling around the world. She’s apparently carrying small Post-it notes with Biden administration ‘accomplishments’ on them to stick on the refrigerators of world leaders in Singapore, Bahrain and Germany.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ) 

The multi-national trip is unnecessary, but probably a good excuse to ship her off so workers can shampoo the carpets in her Washington, D.C. office.

Recommended

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The Post-it notes could have been mailed or simply read over a Zoom call. But, Kamala probably needed a vacation and an excuse to do an international beer-run. The liquor cabinet is pretty bare after her failed presidential campaign, after all.

Some commenters are under the impression that Biden’s and Kamala’s ‘accomplishment’s’ could actually fill an entire tome. Wait, they have a perfectly good explanation for this.

Advertisement

See, there’s even an abridged table-top version available which comes with its own stand. Kamala’s five-day trip is slated to begin January 13 and concludes January 17. Kamala will continue burning taxpayer money until noon on January 20. Remaining Post-it notes will surrendered at that time.

Tags: ASIAN FUNNY GERMANY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS LOSS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK
Warren Squire
No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower America
Warren Squire
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Brett T.
Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires
Warren Squire
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada and Panama
Warren Squire
Americans Over Illegal Aliens: Fetterman Pleads with Senate Democrats to Pass Laken Riley Act
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK Warren Squire
Advertisement