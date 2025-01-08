Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Office





Note: The following story contains satire, or does it?

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris is spending her last days in office on what amounts to a taxpayer-funded vacation traveling around the world. She’s apparently carrying small Post-it notes with Biden administration ‘accomplishments’ on them to stick on the refrigerators of world leaders in Singapore, Bahrain and Germany.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Kamala Harris will travel to Singapore, Bahrain and Germany touting ‘accomplishments’ of Biden administration https://t.co/d5k4qvEqC2 pic.twitter.com/gvY3rMkCMb — New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2025

The multi-national trip is unnecessary, but probably a good excuse to ship her off so workers can shampoo the carpets in her Washington, D.C. office.

What is she doing, trying to run up frequent flyer miles while she’s still on the clock? — G Jacobson (@gamtnman62) January 7, 2025

On taxpayers’ dime — Lior Uriel Elkayam, MD (@elleheart26) January 8, 2025

This is truly unexplainable.



This is a paid luxury vacation on the American tax payer’s dime, stuffed into the last 0.00000001% of their time remaining in office.



With 2 weeks left in a 4 year term. This is in frighteningly poor taste.



This will probably cost a 50-100… — Jonny 🆗 (@Jonny__OK) January 8, 2025

So one last junket to leave more of a debris field for Trump on the taxpayer dime. Got it. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) January 8, 2025

Why? What's the point of doing this when these loonies are only in office for 12 more days? Just wasting more money. — Millie Ledford Lee (@M_Ledford_Lee) January 7, 2025

The Post-it notes could have been mailed or simply read over a Zoom call. But, Kamala probably needed a vacation and an excuse to do an international beer-run. The liquor cabinet is pretty bare after her failed presidential campaign, after all.

Make is a Zoom call - should take about 30 seconds each. Save the taxpayers millions. No need for a free vacation on the backs of tax payers on the way out the door. — Charles.Scott (@Ogmage78) January 8, 2025

check out that unnecessary carbon footprint. I applaud her being a POC, but she’s anything but green — VoxMerus (@VoxMerus) January 8, 2025

because she can’t tout them anywhere here in this country — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) January 7, 2025

Another reason we need to have the transfer of power no more than 2 weeks after elections.



Congressional members no longer travel by horse and buggy to DC which is the reason we have 2+ months between elections and certifications. — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) January 8, 2025

Some commenters are under the impression that Biden’s and Kamala’s ‘accomplishment’s’ could actually fill an entire tome. Wait, they have a perfectly good explanation for this.

Advertisement

Name one single thing she has ever accomplished — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) January 7, 2025

See, there’s even an abridged table-top version available which comes with its own stand. Kamala’s five-day trip is slated to begin January 13 and concludes January 17. Kamala will continue burning taxpayer money until noon on January 20. Remaining Post-it notes will surrendered at that time.